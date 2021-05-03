Vinson & Elkins Elects New Senior Leadership Team

"Jim, Michael, Hilary, and I are honored to be elected by our partners to help lead our firm into the future," said Fullenweider. "We thank Mark and Scott for their remarkable leadership over the past 10 years. During this time, in addition to our established expertise in energy and infrastructure, our investments in litigation, real estate, private equity, technology, leveraged finance, arbitration and investigations have propelled the firm forward."

Fullenweider continued: "At the same time, we have strengthened our culture, which is defined by a shared commitment to our clients and to leaving our firm better than we found it. Our firm has never been more aligned, meaning we have a tremendous opportunity to grow strategically and help our clients across additional practices and industries."

"Keith, Jim, Michael, and Hilary are the right choice to lead our firm. As individual lawyers, each is extremely respected, possesses tremendous leadership skills, and has a keen strategic vision for our firm. At the same time, they each come from different offices, have different practices, and bring unique personal strengths," said Kelly. "This approach reflects the way our partners practice and grow the firm – together as true partners."

"The key to the success of Vinson & Elkins remains our reputation for consistently delivering excellent client service and results, while fostering a culture that values collaboration and mutual support of all of our lawyers. This is the foundation for advancing the goals of our clients," said Wulfe. "We are confident the incoming Executive Committee will maintain our entrepreneurial spirit and culture of trust that drives success."

The four Executive Committee members will share leadership responsibilities and remain part of the firm's Management Committee.

Keith Fullenweider, Houston

Keith Fullenweider started with Vinson & Elkins in 1988. He is currently the co-head of the Corporate department. His clients include some of the leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies, including TPG, KKR, Blackstone, Quantum Energy Partners, Crestview and EnCap. Before taking the helm of the firm's Corporate department, Fullenweider led the firm's Private Equity and Mergers and Acquisitions practice from 2008 to 2016. Fullenweider received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

James J. Fox, New York

Jim Fox is currently the co-managing partner of the New York office and has been a key leader in the firm's expansion in private equity as the lead relationship partner with a number of fund clients, including Apollo, Riverstone and Citadel. Jim also has helped grow the New York office significantly. A New York native, Jim joined the firm in 2000 and received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School and his undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Michael C. Holmes, Dallas

Michael Holmes is currently co-head of the firm's Commercial Litigation practice. His practice focuses on trial and litigation, and he has particular expertise in matters relating to mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities, alternative entities, joint ventures and director and officer liability. He has a strong record of success, including in Delaware courts. Holmes joined the firm in 1997 and received his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Texas.

Hilary Preston, Austin & New York

Hilary Preston serves as Chair of the Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation practice. Her practice focuses on IP and commercial disputes, with particular emphasis on the intersection between sports, media, and technology, representing major sports leagues, including the NFL, the NBA, MLS, and the NHL. She also has co-led much of the firm's work on the technologies at the forefront of the energy transition, particularly cutting-edge battery technologies. Preston joined the firm in 2003 and received her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Rice University.

