Vinson & Elkins Expands New York M&A Team with Addition of Partner John Kupiec

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Kupiec has joined Vinson & Elkins' Mergers and Acquisitions practice as a partner.

Kupiec, who joins V&E from Kirkland & Ellis, is based in the firm's New York office.

"John is an exceptional talent with M&A experience across a range of industries. He is a perfect fit for our New York office," said V&E chairman Mark Kelly. "We expect John to work with our partners in New York and Texas to continue the growth of our M&A work for private equity, as well as strategic clients."

Kupiec's practice also includes corporate and securities law matters and corporate governance. He represents private equity clients in matters such as take-private transactions, platform investments, minority stakes/joint ventures and portfolio company representations. He also has experience representing public company clients in takeover defense situations.

"V&E has a reputation for doing exceptional work for their clients in M&A and other corporate matters," Kupiec said. "I am excited to join the team in New York and thrilled about the opportunities this move will create for my practice and my clients."

Kupiec's recent matters include:

Nexstar Broadcasting Group in its $4.6 billion acquisition of Media General

acquisition of Media General Tenneco in its $5.4 billion acquisition of Federal-Mogul

acquisition of Federal-Mogul Tronc in its $500 million divestiture of the Los Angeles Times , San Diego Union-Tribune and other California publications

divestiture of the , and other publications Tronox Limited in its $1.325 billion sale of its Alkali Chemicals business to Genesis Energy

sale of its Alkali Chemicals business to Genesis Energy KKR in its acquisition of Optiv Security

"John has built an exceptional name for himself in the M&A world, and clearly has a very bright future ahead of him," said Keith Fullenweider, head of V&E's Corporate Department. "We couldn't be more excited to have him as part of our team."

Kupiec received his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College, where he served as class president, and earned his law degree from Boston College Law School, where he graduated first in his class. He previously served as a law clerk for Hon. Bruce Selya, Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as for Hon. Loretta Preska, Chief Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

V&E's approximately 200 M&A attorneys represent clients including leading private equity firms, investment banks and other financial institutions, as well as public and privately held companies in sophisticated transactions. The firm's New York-based corporate practice advises some of the world's largest private equity firms and is home to key members of the firm's market-leading shareholder activism team.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 15 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Melissa Anderson at 713.758.2030.

