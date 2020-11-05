Vinson Orthodontics in Clayton and Wake Forest NC Organizes Fundraiser for Refugee Hope Partners

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Britt Vinson at Vinson Orthodontics ( vinsonorthodontics.com ) is proud to serve the community of Raleigh and Wake County. At Vinson Orthodontics in Clayton and also Vinson Orthodontics in Wake Forest , North Carolina, Dr. Vinson and his team are running a fundraiser for Refugee Hope Partners in November and December.

Refugee Hope Partners is an organization that works with local volunteers and businesses like Vinson Orthodontics to provide support to refugee families building a better life in Wake County.

Refugee Hope Partners is a non-profit organization that develops programs to help refugee families in Raleigh and the surrounding communities such as Wake Forest and Clayton. Many families have come from all over the world to reside in the Raleigh area. The Refugee Hope Partners organization provides emotional and practical support for these families, helps equip them with the tools to find independence, and encourages spiritual growth.

The fundraiser begins on Sunday, November 1st and runs through the end of the year on December 31st. Dr. Vinson is encouraging patients and their families to contribute cash donations or donate some of their patient reward points, which can typically be redeemed for prizes during orthodontic treatment. Dr. Vinson has even agreed to match all of the points donations to double the contributions to Refugee Hope Partners.

"I really feel this organization does important work, and Refugee Hope Partners is one of many fantastic causes in the area," says Dr. Vinson. "Their programs to support and empower refugees have helped families from over two dozen countries."

To learn more about Refugee Hope Partners, or to volunteer or donate, you can visit the website: https://www.refugeehopepartners.org/get-involved.

ABOUT VINSON ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontist Dr. Britt Vinson and the team at Vinson Orthodontics provide expert orthodontic treatment with braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in Wake Forest and Clayton, NC. Vinson Orthodontics provides the Raleigh community with the highest quality orthodontic care in a comfortable, friendly, and high-tech environment. Vinson Orthodontics offers a free smile consultation for all new patients to determine what personalized treatment approach works best for you.

