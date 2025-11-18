VINTAGE 2025: PRECISION, DEPTH, AND ELEGANCE IN THE RHÔNE VALLEY VINEYARDS

Despite challenging conditions in the vineyard, 2025 is shaping up to be an excellent vintage showing beautiful balance, concentration, and genuine potential across all three colors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Rhône , the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, has announced that the 2025 vintage in the Rhône Valley is shaping up to be excellent across the Northern and Southern parts of the region. Despite lower yields than in previous years, an immense amount of dedication in the vineyard has resulted in high quality for the whites, rosés and reds.

Inter Rhône Announces Excellent Quality in 2025 Vintage

Once again, the climatic conditions have tested the winegrowers of France's second-largest AOC vineyard area. After a mild winter that allowed soil to fully recharge, spring and early summer brought generally high temperatures, sometimes above seasonal averages. Ripening accelerated from the end of July, giving the vintage a two-week lead compared with 2024. A wetter September required careful decisions on harvest dates, though the final grape quality was not compromised.

Philippe Pellaton describes 2025 as "a winegrower's vintage." For the President of Inter Rhône: "The slowing pace of the harvest allowed us to seek the best possible ripeness balance. The small berries brought concentration, intense color, and great aromatic richness. The reds stand out for their finesse and length, supported by preserved freshness. The whites show minerality and bright aromatics. It's a harmonious vintage—precise and well-balanced."

NORTHERN RHÔNE: LOWER YIELDS, BUT QUALITY DELIVERS

In the northern Rhône vineyards, Samuel Montgermont, Co-President of the Saint-Péray AOC, comments, "The 2025 whites show an elegant and perfectly controlled profile. Marsanne and Roussanne deliver delicate floral and fruity expressions, carried by ample yet measured textures. Alcohol levels remain moderate, preserving freshness and energy through the finish. The vintage highlights terroir's finesse over power, with assured aging potential for cuvées aged on lees or partially in barrel."

Pierre-Jean Villa, Co-President of the Condrieu AOC says, "This year once again illustrates the resilience of both the growers and the vines in the face of ever-increasing environmental challenges. Initially, conditions were ideal, but summer heat arrived early, and the final weeks before harvest experienced severe drought. Although yields were lower than expected, grape quality remained high. The resulting wines are very promising. Some cuvées display great aromatic richness and depth. A vintage to enjoy in a few years. 2025: another fine year ending in '5'."

Yann Chave, Co-President of the Crozes-Hermitage AOC, confirms, "A sunny and early vintage with two heatwaves, one in June and a long one in August. 2025 produced fewer bunches than previous years: down 50% for whites and 25% for reds. That said, quality is high. With well-preserved balance, fresh acidity, and moderate alcohol levels, the wines show ripe and soft tannins."

For Hermitage AOC, Jacques Desvernois summarizes, "In Hermitage, 2025 is an outstanding vintage but with very low yields due to the weather. Whites are generous and full-bodied with beautiful aromatic richness. The reds are deeply colored, low in acidity, and very tannic, with savory texture and perfectly balanced, mouth-coating wines that don't tire the palate. We can expect top-quality wines on the same level as the 2010 vintage renowned for its remarkable balance and aging potential."

David Duclaux, Co-President of the Côte-Rôtie AOC, declares, "2025 fulfills all its promises. Despite a hot and dry year, Côte-Rôtie wines show unmatched finesse and tannin quality. A superb vintage, though yields are low."

At the junction between the northern and southern Rhône, Fabien Lombard, President of the Clairette de Die and Vins du Diois AOC, comments on the 2025 harvest for sparkling wines, "The 2025 vintage was marked by a hot, dry summer, prompting early harvests from August 18 for Muscat à petits grains. Although yields were modest, the vineyards' average altitude (over 420 meters) helped preserve aromatic freshness and balanced acidity for both Muscat and Clairette, ensuring elegant Clairette de Die wines with notes of fresh fruit and white flowers. Aligoté also performed remarkably well, promising Crémant de Die and Châtillon-en-Diois wines of great finesse and excellent potential."

SOUTHERN RHÔNE: CONTRASTED HARVESTS, BUT CONSISTENT QUALITY

Damien Gilles, President of the Côtes du Rhône Syndicate, says, "The 2025 Côtes du Rhône vintage looks particularly promising. Despite slightly lower volumes, the vines yielded fruit of great precision with an excellent sugar/acid balance. This summer was hot and dry, with a heatwave in August that accelerated ripening and concentrated aromas, while the Mistral wind helped keep the grapes healthy. Early tastings confirm remarkable freshness and elegant aromatic potential, suggesting wines of real finesse and homogeneity."

For Samuel Montgermont, Co-President of the Ventoux AOC: "The reds are characterized by moderate yields and good ripeness. Syrah shows deep color, precise fruit, and fine structure, expressing the freshness of the mountain slopes. Grenache, slower to open, gains roundness and balance with aging. These are deep but not heavy wines, with altitude bringing refreshing lift. The whites from Ventoux have very good tension, preserved by cool late-summer nights. Blends express aromas of white fruit, light flowers, and a discreet saline touch, with crisp acidity and lovely drinkability. Bright wines that combine immediate pleasure and natural balance."

Jean-Marie Amadieu of the Gigondas AOC notes, "The 2025 vintage in Gigondas was marked by veraison under cool July weather, bringing balanced and aromatic ripening. The high-altitude limestone soils, combined with good water reserves and the cooling influence of nearby forest, helped the vines withstand summer heat. Despite September rains, the vines remained healthy. Harvesting, later than in other appellations, ran from September 15 to October 5 depending on grape variety. The first Gigondas reds promise moderate alcohol, fresh and complex aromas, deep juice, ripe silky tannins, and fine acidity. The whites, especially Clairette, show notes of grapefruit, white flowers, and fennel, with saline, sapid, and long finishes reflecting the calcareous terroir and the cool July temperatures."

Claude Chabran, Co-President of the Beaumes-de-Venise AOC, comments, "2025 is shaping up to be a fine success in Beaumes-de-Venise. The modest harvest shows precise aromatics dominated by black fruits such as blackberry and blackcurrant. The August rains helped rebalance structure after the strong summer heat, resulting in supple, crisp tannins. The beautiful color intensity reflects a harmonious vintage both generous and elegant."

Pierre Fabre, Co-President of the Cairanne AOC, adds, "Despite small volumes, 2025 is qualitatively excellent, especially for whites: balanced wines with reasonable alcohol levels. It's hard to say if 2025 will surpass 2024, as both are high-quality vintages. 2024 may be slightly denser, but 2025 seems to show brighter fruit and a highly drinkable style. A profile consumers increasingly appreciate."

Henri Bour, Co-President of the Grignan-les-Adhémar AOC, notes, "The vine's resilience never ceases to amaze! Despite the heatwaves and untimely rains that caused concern, we're pleased to present balanced, aromatic wines, though in smaller quantities. The result is very good!"

In the Luberon, Joël Bouscarle, Co-President of the Luberon AOC, comments, "The 2025 vintage was marked by alternating hot or even scorching and cooler periods. This allowed the vines to 'breathe' and the ripening process to proceed under excellent conditions. Rain came at key moments to support vine growth. Particularly fresh, 2025 offers lovely acidity and pleasant texture in whites and rosés. Perfect ripeness offered reds with fine, silky tannins. Aromatically, the vintage stands out for its freshness, beautiful power, and crunchy fruit. A vintage of pure pleasure!"

Across the river, Luc Pelaquié, Co-President of the Laudun AOC (the newest Rhône Crus), explains, "Summer conditions were harsh and had a significant impact on berries and yields. Nevertheless, the white harvest shows high quality, good balance, moderate alcohol, and fine aromatics. Some cuvées display slightly less volume on the palate, typical of the Laudun style. For reds, patience was key to harvesting at the optimal moment. Early tastings show balanced wines with beautiful color and aromatic intensity, good volume, and fine, silky tannins. Aging will only enhance these results."

"A small harvest, but the quality looks superb, enhanced by the freshness of Lirac's terroirs both for whites and reds." adds François Miquel, Co-President of the Lirac AOC.

Finally, Jérôme Castillon, Co-President of the Costières-de-Nîmes AOC, concludes, "The 2025 vintage will be remembered for its singular character. Stressful at first: starting early, before August 15, during a heatwave. Then surprising, as the first white and rosé juices revealed great acidity and unexpected balance. And finally reassuring, as the reds, with a bit of patience, reached full phenolic maturity. In short, 2025 stands as a magnificent vintage combining intensity and elegance."

About Inter Rhône - www.vins-rhone.com/en

Inter Rhône is a dynamic, deeply committed professional association representing all members of the Côtes du Rhône and Rhône Valley AOC wine industry. Founded in 1955, it coordinates the marketing and communications, business and technical activities of the following AOCs: Côtes du Rhône (Regional, Villages and Crus), Clairette de Bellegarde, Clairette de Die, Châtillon en Diois, Costières de Nîmes, Côtes du Vivarais, Coteaux de Die, Crémant de Die, Duché d'Uzès, Grignan les Adhémar, Luberon, Ventoux, Muscat de Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau sweet fortified wines, Eaux de Vie de Vin des Côtes du Rhône (or Fine des Côtes du Rhône) and Eaux de Vie de Marc des Côtes du Rhône (or Marc des Côtes du Rhône). Its activity is based on three key principles: fair representation for all professional groupings; parity between producers and négociants; and unanimity for all major decisions. Inter Rhône is both creative and accountable, standing alongside its members, supporting them and helping them in their quest to win greater recognition for Rhône Valley Vineyards wines in France and abroad.

Press Contacts:

Leah Isenberg

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Inter Rhône Press Bureau

press@inter-rhône.com

SOURCE Inter Rhône