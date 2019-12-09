Vintage and Visionary: AZIO Combines Retro Design with Futuristic Tech to Create Fokal, a Wireless Mechanical Backlit Keyboard with a Multi-Functional Control Knob to Streamline Users' Workflow

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Where innovation meets classic style, AZIO, (https://aziocorp.com/ ), the company that brought you the AZIO Original Retro Classic Keyboard, is introducing a stylish, more futuristic follow up called Fokal, a vintage mechanical backlit keyboard that comes with a multi-functional control knob for ultimate efficiency.

The Fokal Control Knob is a unique feature that separates AZIO's keyboard from other competing models. Fokal's Control Knob is multi-directional, giving users the ultimate freedom of use and customization. It is a seven-way control knob, enabling the top crown two ways of infinite spin control for volume, light brightness, or any other two-way commands. The middle section of the control knob contains a button for control mode change, and the third function of the control knob serves as a joystick with 360-degree control.

"We are a collective of bold and curious individuals who are passionate about developing inspiring, functional tools by reinterpreting iconic and nostalgic objects with our creative synergy," said David Shiue, president and CEO of AZIO. "We honor the past while incorporating modern-day innovation into the tools we offer."

Benefits of the Fokal Keyboard include:

Innovative Function : Fokal is completely customizable, allowing the user to map any of the keys and knob to their individual needs. It enables the user to have up to seven assigned keyboard settings and is essentially seven unique keyboards all housed in one polished design.

The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/azio-fokal-keyboard-with-customizable-control-knob ), to spread awareness of their highly anticipated and forward-thinking Fokal Keyboard, available for pre-order for as low as $199

ABOUT AZIO

AZIO, (https://aziocorp.com/ ), explores materials never used before to continue to make unique product lines that evoke a sense of nostalgia without sacrificing modern implementation.

