HERZLIYA, Israel, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a global venture capital platform with $4 billion under management, is excited to announce the appointment of Ilan Leiferman as Chief Value-Add Officer to lead Vintage's Value+ platform. Ilan joins Vintage after nearly four years at AWS where he led business development for top-tier VCs and Startups, including building out AWS Cybersecurity global business practice for startups.

Vintage Announces the Appointment of Ilan Leiferman as Chief Value-Add Officer. Credit: Ilan Spira

Vintage's free Value+ platform leverages Vintage's position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 4,000 venture funds and over 25,000 startups for funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys. To date, Value+ has generated over 280 purchase orders and paid proofs of concept for startups from global corporates, representing well over $200 million in business.

Abe Finkelstein, Co-Managing Partner of Vintage noted, "Value+ is a critical component of Vintage's strategy of adding value to the ecosystem, and we are excited to have Ilan on board to enhance our focus on connecting startups and corporates as well as leveraging the power of Gen-AI to roll out new free services for funds and startups across the globe."

Ilan will be replacing Orit Shilo, who after three years at Vintage will be relocating abroad. The entire Vintage team wants to thank Orit for her contribution to Vintage and wishes Orit much success in her new endeavors.

About Vintage:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Growth-Stage Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With $4 billion in assets under management across 15 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 4,000 venture funds and over 25,000 startups via Vintage's Value+ for funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys.

