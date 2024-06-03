HERZLIYA, Israel, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a global venture capital platform with $4 billion under management, is excited to announce the promotion of Shira Eting to Partner, and the appointment of Erez Mor as Chief Information Security Officer.

Vintage Announces the Promotion of Shira Eting to Partner as well as the Appointment of Erez Mor as CISO

Shira joined Vintage in 2019, after a successful tenure at McKinsey & Co. as well as leading an NGO. Shira holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from Ben Gurion University and an MSc in Environmental Change and Management from the University of Oxford. She is also a Milken Fellow. Asaf Horesh, Co-Managing Partner of Vintage commented, "We are very excited to announce Shira's promotion to Partner. Since joining Vintage, Shira has displayed strong leadership, and spearheaded Vintage's healthcare and climate investing, key strategic domains for Vintage."

In addition, Vintage has added Erez Mor as its new Chief Information Security Office. Erez joins us from Rapyd, one of the world's leading fintech companies, where he worked closely with Eldad Gabay, Vintage's Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics, for several years. At Rapyd, Erez led teams focused on architecture, cloud, and application security and developed a robust security program that significantly improved their overall security posture and fortified their cloud and IT environments implementing cutting edge technology. Keren Terner, Chief Operating Partner of Vintage commented, "Information Security is critical to our operations so we are thrilled to have Erez join the Vintage family as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the sector and will keep Vintage at the forefront of the dynamic changes in the industry."

Also, after three years at Vintage, Hamutal Meridor will be returning to entrepreneurship. The entire Vintage team wants to thank Hamutal for her contribution to Vintage and wishes Hamutal much success in her new endeavors.

Finally, Alan Feld, the Founder of Vintage, noted that "It is great to see the success of building the Vintage partnership from people who have grown within the firm. Shira reflects the culture we have tried to build at Vintage: a commitment to service for our LPs, strong support for our portfolio GPs and companies and the ethics, hard work and leadership so crucial to success in venture investing. In addition, Erez is an outstanding professional who we believe will add a lot to our firm. I want to also thank my wonderful partners for their leadership and for taking the steps needed to bring the firm to the next level."

About Vintage:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Growth-Stage Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With $4 billion in assets under management across 15 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 4,000 venture funds and over 25,000 startups via Vintage's Value+ for funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428754/Shira_Erez.jpg

SOURCE Vintage Investment Partners