Vintage Brand and Curran Media Co. Partner to Build and Merchandise College Athlete (NIL) Brands.

SEATTLE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Brand, a digital sports brand, and Curran Media Co., a sports marketing and brand development agency for athletes, have announced a non-exclusive partnership to develop and monetize merchandising brands for college athletes.

The Vintage Brand College Athlete marketplace allows athletes to build and develop their own personal merchandising brand. While the Curran Media Co. works with athletes to develop an individual brand strategy for each athlete and seamlessly execute the merchandising strategy to monetize each college athlete's name, image and likeness.

"The Vintage Brand College Athlete Marketplace provides a turnkey platform to build and merchandise individual college athlete brands and allow fans to purchase branded merchandise," said Chad Hartvigson, co-founder of Vintage Brand. "Our innovative technology platform and print-on-demand manufacturing enables college athletes to create and monetize their merchandising brand."

Curran Media Co. is actively working with a select group of partners to expand merchandising opportunities for their NIL athletes. The Vintage Brand technology platform will enable Curran Media Co. athletes to create, build, and develop their personal merchandising brand. The platform provides a turnkey e-commerce store, printing, fulfillment, and customer service. College athletes earn money on every sale from their e-commerce store.

"This strategic partnership allows Curran Media Co. to leverage the Vintage Brand platform to create unique merchandising opportunities to help their athletes maximize their value," said, Michelle Young, co-founder and creative director at Vintage Brand.

"The combination of Vintage Brand's branding and e-commerce expertise, along with Curran Media Co. sports marketing and brand development, provides a best-in-class solution for college athletes to develop and monetize their brand."

The new partners launched their initial NIL merchandising collaboration for Ole Miss Women's Basketball AP Honorable Mention All-American Shakira Austin. Austin is expected to be a Top 5 pick in the WNBA Draft next month. Her "Curly Head Hoops" branded gear is available at: https://vintagebrand.com/site/athlete/shakira-austin.

Both companies are founded by former college athletes. Curran Media Co. co-founders Tim and Pat Curran are brothers and played football at Bowling Green State University.

Vintage Brand co-founder Chad Hartvigson is a former University of Notre Dame and University of Washington baseball player and co-founders Michelle Young and Erik Hartvigson played basketball at Seattle Pacific University and Notre Dame de Namur University respectable.

About Vintage Brand

Vintage Brand is a digital sports apparel and merchandise brand celebrating the rich history of American sporting culture. Vintage Brand introduced the first college athlete brand merchandising marketplace offering college athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness through branded merchandise. To learn more, visit vintagebrand.com.

About Curran Media Co.

We are a different athlete marketing, management, video & brand development company helping athletes maximize their potential in & out of their sport. Based in Los Angeles, we work with professional athletes, media companies, brands and award shows on various levels of marketing, branding, social media, and original content. To learn more, visit curranmedia.co.

