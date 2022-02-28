Vintage Brand and MOGL Launch NIL College Athlete Merchandise Marketplace

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Brand, a digital sports brand, and MOGL, a compliant NIL marketplace for athletes and brands, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and monetize merchandising brands for all college athletes.

The Vintage Brand College Athlete marketplace allows athletes to build and develop their own personal merchandising brand. College athletes are now able to opt-in to the merchandising program via the MOGL platform that empowers all athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image, and likeness in a safe, secure, and compliant way.

MOGL athletes can now set up their own merchandise and e-commerce stores with Vintage Brand

"The Vintage Brand College Athlete Marketplace provides a turnkey platform to build and merchandise individual college athlete brands and allow fans to purchase branded merchandise," said Chad Hartvigson, co-founder of Vintage Brand. "Our innovative technology platform and print-on-demand manufacturing enables college athletes to create and monetize their merchandising brand."

Powered by Vintage Brand's technology, the new platform will enable athletes from National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) colleges to create, build, and develop their personal merchandising brand. The platform provides a turnkey e-commerce store, printing, fulfillment, and customer service. College athletes earn money on every sale from their e-commerce store.

"This strategic partnership allows MOGL to leverage the Vintage Brand platform to create unique merchandising opportunities to help all college athletes maximize their value," said, Michelle Young, co-founder and creative director at Vintage Brand.

"The combination of Vintage Brand's branding and e-commerce expertise, along with MOGL's compliant NIL marketplace forms a best-in-class solution for college athletes to develop and monetize their brand."

Both companies are founded by University of Notre Dame alums and former college athletes. MOGL co-founders Ayden Syal and Brandon Wimbush were classmates at the University of Notre Dame. While at Notre Dame, Brandon started 16 games at quarterback and led the Irish to a 10-3 record in 2017. Both graduated from the Mendoza College of Business.

Vintage Brand co-founder Chad Hartvigson is a former University of Notre Dame student-athlete and Mendoza College of Business alum. Chad was a member of the 1990-1991 Notre Dame Baseball teams that comprised a 91-28 win-loss record and won back-to-back Midwestern Collegiate Conference titles.

About Vintage Brand

Vintage Brand is a digital sports apparel and merchandise brand celebrating the rich history of American sporting culture. The company has curated and digitally restored over 25,000 authentic vintage works of art, weaving together more than a century of American sports memories, connecting fans to the history of their favorite teams. Vintage Brand introduced the first college athlete brand merchandising marketplace offering college athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness through branded merchandise. All products are designed and printed in the U.S.A. To learn more, visit vintagebrand.com.

About MOGL

MOGL is a minority-founded and impact-focused startup designed to empower athletes and the local community in the name, image and likeness era. MOGL has committed to donating proceeds to local youth athletic programming in underserved areas.

Contact:

Chad Hartvigson

[email protected]

206.849.0664

SOURCE Vintage Brand