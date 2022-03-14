Vintage Brand and Transcend Partner To Build And Merchandise (NIL) College Athlete Brands

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Brand, a digital sports brand, and Transcend, a full-service sports marketing group, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and monetize merchandising brands for college athletes.

The Vintage Brand College Athlete marketplace allows athletes to build and develop their own personal merchandising brand. While Transcend provides student-athletes marketing and personal development to maximize NIL (name, image, and likeness) opportunities.

Terion Stewart Store - Bowling Green Football

"The Vintage Brand College Athlete Marketplace provides a turnkey platform to build and merchandise individual college athlete brands and allow fans to purchase branded merchandise," said Chad Hartvigson, Co-founder of Vintage Brand.

The Vintage Brand platform will enable Transcend collegiate and professional athletes to create, build, and develop their personal merchandising brand. The platform provides a full-service e-commerce store, printing, fulfillment, and customer service. "Vintage Brand is a great partner for our team," said Clint Manny, co-founder of Transcend. "Their culture, speed, and technology align well with our core beliefs of finding the right partner and giving our athletes the ability to be well-prepared for life beyond their sport… add in that each athlete will earn money on every sale from their e-commerce store goes a long way toward success in this partnership."

"This strategic partnership allows Transcend to leverage the Vintage Brand platform to create unique merchandising opportunities to help their athlete clients maximize their value," said, Michelle Young, Co-founder and Creative Director at Vintage Brand.

"The combination of Vintage Brand's branding and e-commerce expertise, along with Transcend sports marketing and brand development, provides a best-in-class solution for athletes to develop and monetize their brand."

About Vintage Brand

Vintage Brand is a digital sports apparel and merchandise brand celebrating the rich history of American sporting culture. Vintage Brand introduced the first college athlete brand merchandising marketplace offering college athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image, and likeness through branded merchandise. All products are designed and printed in the U.S.A. To learn more, visit https://vintagebrand.com/.

About Transcend

Transcend is a full-service sports marketing group that provides collegiate and professional athletes the opportunity to extend their personal brand beyond sports with a concierge service that surrounds each athlete with a team of experts that do the heavy lifting related to maximizing opportunities. Transcend provides student-athletes marketing and personal development to maximize NIL opportunities. To learn more, visit transcendyourgame.com.

Contact

Chad Hartvigson

206.849.0664

[email protected]

SOURCE Vintage Brand