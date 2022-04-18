Vintage Brand Launches NIL Network on MOGL to Pay College Athletes at all NCAA Schools

SEATTLE, Wash., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Brand , a digital sports brand, and MOGL , a platform that safely connects brands and college athletes for NIL deals, have announced a name, image, and likeness (NIL) network for all NCAA college athletes to become paid endorsers of Vintage Brand.

Vintage Brand is the first sports brand to offer a (NIL) network for all college athletes. The digital sports brand is opening up its (NIL) network to all 500,000 student-athletes across all 1,100 NCAA schools. The program will launch immediately within the MOGL NIL marketplace allowing all college athletes to become paid endorsers for the digital sports brand.

Athletes will make money from an affiliate program that will earn them a percentage of sales they drive to Vintage Brand's direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform. The initiative is the latest chapter of the Vintage Brand College Athlete program, which promotes the brand's goal of empowering and educating college athletes.

The company already offers further opportunities and services for athletes to build, develop, and merchandise their own personal brand free of charge. This experience comes with education at an entrepreneurial level.

"We hope to empower student-athletes by providing educational opportunities to learn more about NIL and the surrounding business landscape, which includes building, developing, merchandising, and monetizing their own personal brand, as well as campaigns with existing brand athlete partners," said Vintage Brand co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Michelle Young. "We want to open the doors to educational opportunities outside of just unlocking monetary rewards. We want to help them grow as student-athletes, experience an entrepreneurial path, and set them up for a future beyond college sports."

"We wanted to do something on a larger scale outside of just individual endorsement deals," Young said. "Our mission is to empower and educate athletes, and we believe through sports we have the power to change lives. We have identified real opportunities for these college athletes to bring change to the traditional athlete endorsement game."

Both companies are founded by University of Notre Dame alums and former college athletes. MOGL co-founders Ayden Syal and Brandon Wimbush were classmates at the University of Notre Dame. While at Notre Dame, Brandon started 16 games at quarterback and led the Irish to a 10-3 record in 2017. The two are both graduates from the Mendoza College of Business.

Vintage Brand co-founder Chad Hartvigson is a former University of Notre Dame student-athlete and Mendoza College of Business alum. Chad was a member of the 1990-1991 Notre Dame Baseball teams that comprised a 91-28 win-loss record and won back-to-back Midwestern Collegiate Conference titles.

About Vintage Brand

Vintage Brand is a digital sports apparel and merchandise brand celebrating the history of American sporting culture. The company has curated and digitally restored over 25,000 authentic vintage works of art, weaving together more than a century of American sports memories, connecting fans to the history of their favorite teams. Vintage Brand introduced the first college athlete brand merchandising marketplace offering college athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness through branded merchandise. All products are designed and printed in the U.S.A. To learn more, visit vintagebrand.com .

About MOGL

MOGL is a revolutionary technology platform connecting brands to college athlete influencers for marketing opportunities. The NIL marketplace is fully compliant and democratizes access to thousands of college athletes for brands looking to build awareness for their products and services. To date MOGL has worked with major brands such as Allbirds, Pure Barre, and TicketSmarter. The company also provides financial literacy and brand advisory resources to athletes and their families free of charge. To learn more, visit MOGL .

