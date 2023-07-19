Vintage Investment Partners Appoints Eldad Gabay, Former Director of Data at Rapyd, as its Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a leading global technology investment firm managing over $3.6B in assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eldad Gabay as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics at the firm.

Prior to joining Vintage Investment Partners, Eldad served as the Director of Data at Rapyd, where he played a key role in establishing and developing the entire data function from the ground up. His visionary leadership, data management, and analytics expertise enabled Rapyd to leverage data as a strategic asset, fueling business growth and operational excellence. Before that, he worked as a Data Analyst at Anyclip and a Fraud Data Analyst at LivePerson, where he specialized in detecting and preventing fraudulent activities. Eldad holds a BA in Accounting and Economics from Ruppin Academic Center.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Vintage Investment Partners as the new SVP Data & Analytics. After spending eight exciting years at hi-tech companies, I'm entering the venture capital world with a fresh perspective. Vintage's renowned reputation and dedication to innovation perfectly align with my passion for using data and analytics to make strategic decisions. I'm genuinely excited to contribute to Vintage's ongoing success and witness the transformative impact of venture capital firsthand," expressed Eldad Gabay.

Abe Finkelstein, General Partner at Vintage, also shared his enthusiasm about Eldad's appointment, stating, "We are very excited to have someone of Eldad's caliber and background to lead our data team and efforts in their next phase of growth as leveraging data, which has been a core pillar at Vintage since our founding more than 20 years ago, becomes even more critical for making investment decisions."

About Vintage:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Growth-Stage Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With over $3.6B in assets under management across 14 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 3,700 venture funds and over 22,300 startups to provide value-added services to funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys. Vintage's Value+ Services also offer funds and startups access to data and market insights.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157247/Eldad_Gabay.jpg

