Vintage Investment Partners appoints Hamutal Meridor as a Venture Partner

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a global technology investment firm combining secondary funds, direct co-investment funds, and fund-of-funds, announced today that Hamutal Meridor has joined as a Venture Partner.

During the last 6 years, Hamutal was at Palantir as the General Manager of the Israeli branch. Before that, she headed the Web Intelligence Division at Verint. She was also an entrepreneur for several years, following a tenure as a Program Manager at Microsoft and YaData, a data analytics startup acquired by Microsoft.

Hamutal was a founding member of "Cracking the Glass Ceiling", a non-profit promoting girls from social and geographic peripheries to STEM. She holds a BSc in Computer Science & Cognitive Science from the Hebrew University and an MSc in Natural Language Processing from the University of Edinburgh.

Alan Feld, Founder and General Partner of Vintage, commented "I am honored to welcome Hamutal Meridor to the Vintage family. I have known Hamutal for the last 10 years and am thrilled that she has agreed to join us. She brings a ton of experience in the AI space to Vintage and helps deepen our coverage in this crucial area. In addition to everything else, she is a wonderful person".

"I'm thrilled to be joining the excellent team at Vintage, led by my long-time mentor and friend, Alan. I believe Vintage is uniquely positioned to leverage the opportunities offered during these unprecedented times. I look forward to contributing from my experience in the Big Data and AI space, working with their wonderful portfolio across multiple investment strategies, and further expanding it in the future." Hamutal Meridor added.

ABOUT VINTAGE:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Direct Co-Investment Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With over $2.1b AUM across 12 funds in Israel, Europe, and the U.S., the firm is invested in several of the world's leading venture funds and late-stage startups and has exposure directly and indirectly to over 2,200 technology companies. Vintage leverages its unmatched network, and a database of over 8,500 companies to provide the Value-Added Services (VAS), a free-of-charge service, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking innovation. VAS has a proven model that has helped generate nearly 200 POs and POCs globally.

