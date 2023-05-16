Vintage Investment Partners Appoints Jonathan Alden CFA, Former VP at BlackRock, as its Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners, a leading global technology investment firm managing over $3.6B in assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Alden as the new Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations at the firm. Mr. Alden brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as VP at BlackRock. With a distinguished career spanning the corporate and non-profit sectors, Jonathan Alden, is a seasoned finance professional.

Prior to joining Vintage Investment Partners, Jonathan spent nine years at BlackRock, where he most recently played a key role in expanding the company's investment presence in Israel. Before moving to Israel in 2021, Jonathan spent seven years in San Francisco as part of BlackRock's U.S. and Canadian Institutional Business, specializing in delivering the firm's investment capabilities to institutional investors.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Jonathan has a passion for social impact and is actively engaged in non-profit organizations. He currently serves as President of the American Jewish Committee's Global ACCESS Board and as an observer on the AJC Global Executive Committee.

Jonathan holds a CFA Charter and earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management Information Systemsraell from the University of Arizona. He also serves on the board of the CFA Society Israel.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Vintage team as Head of Investor Relations to further build out the IR practice and develop new LP relationships. Vintage has built an industry-leading reputation globally based on shared values across the firm, the investments they make, the performance, and the service and attention they provide LPs. I am thrilled to be working alongside such a talented and dynamic bench of industry-leading professionals to continue to expand upon the platform they've built over the last 20 years," expressed Jonathan Alden.

Alan Feld, Founder and Managing Partner of Vintage, expressed his enthusiasm about Jonathan's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have Jonathan join us. His nine years of senior experience at an organization as sophisticated as BlackRock will contribute considerably to our efforts to build and support our global institutional investor base."

