Vintage Investment Partners Strengthens its North American Presence with the Appointment of David Chiodo

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners ("Vintage"), a global venture capital platform with $4.4 billion in AUM and founded in 2003, today announced that David Chiodo has joined Vintage's investment team. Based in New York, David will further deepen Vintage's commitment to, and engagement with, VC fund managers, founders, and the broader venture ecosystem in the U.S. & Canada.

David Chiodo, Investor, Vintage Investment Partners (New York City)

Vintage has been an active investor in the North American venture market for many years, backing leading venture funds and leading private tech companies, while facilitating cross-border investment and corporate innovation through its Fund of Funds, Growth, and Secondary investment strategies. Establishing a dedicated, on-the-ground presence in New York reflects the firm's continued commitment to serving its partners across the U.S. and Canada.

David has a strong background in fund investments, venture secondaries, and value creation. Prior to joining Vintage, David was a Vice President at Sagard Private Equity Solutions (FKA Performance Equity Management), where he helped lead the firm's emerging venture program. His focus included sourcing, evaluating, and managing VC fund commitments, along with executing GP-led, LP-led, and direct secondary transactions.

He previously served as a Senior Associate at EY-Parthenon in the Private Equity Value Creation practice, advising private equity clients on operational diligence, transaction execution, and portfolio strategy across technology, transportation, and industrial sectors. David holds a B.S. in Policy Analysis and Management from Cornell University and is the Co-Head of the NYC Chapter of the Emerging Allocators Association.

"I'm very excited to join Vintage and deepen the firm's U.S. presence. Vintage is defined by its service-first culture and a highly connected global network, and I look forward to partnering with the leading venture capital fund, companies and LPs across the U.S. and Canada," David shared.

"As we continue to build long-term partnerships across the U.S. and Canadian venture ecosystem, having a local presence will enhance our efforts tremendously. In particular, with David's addition, we not only see significant opportunities to partner with leading emerging managers, but also increase our support of CEOs, founders and fund managers through tailored secondary solutions, while also participating in direct investments into breakout companies at the growth stage. David's combination of experience, analytical rigor, and relationship-driven approach aligns with our values and global strategy," said Asaf Horesh, Co-Managing Partner at Vintage.

"David's background investing in leading fund managers, sourcing secondaries, and value creation well equips him to support our partners and identify exceptional opportunities across the market. We are very pleased to welcome him to Vintage and strengthen our presence in the U.S.," added Abe Finkelstein, Co-Managing Partner at Vintage.

About Vintage Investment Partners

Founded in 2003, Vintage Investment Partners is a global venture capital platform managing more than $4.4 billion across Fund-of-Funds, Secondary, and Growth-Stage strategies in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and Canada. Vintage is invested in many of the world's leading venture funds and growth-stage tech startups and has exposure directly and indirectly to over 7,400 technology companies. Through Value+, its free-of-charge platform connecting venture-backed startups with corporations seeking innovation, Vintage has facilitated more than 300 pilots, purchase orders, and paid proof-of-concepts, generating hundreds of millions of USD in revenue for startups.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926919/David_Chiodo_Vintage_Investment_Partners.jpg

SOURCE Vintage Investment Partners