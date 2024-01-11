Vintage Investment Partners Surpasses its Target, Raising $200 Million for its 4th Growth-Stage Venture Fund

Abe Finkelstein, General Partner at Vintage, noted, "Having just completed Vintage's 20th anniversary year, we are entering one of the most exciting periods the firm has witnessed in venture capital investing, with innovation and disruption still occurring at a breathtaking pace across a wide variety of sectors, all the while valuations are becoming attractive after the recent bubble years. Further, despite the tough fundraising environment for venture capital funds, we were able to close Growth IV above target, and are grateful for the strong show of support from our limited partners."

Asaf Horesh, General Partner at Vintage, added, "Vintage has continuously shown an ability to not only access and support leading companies at the growth stage such as JFrog, Honeybook, Minute Media, Mirakl, Monday.com, SentinelOne, Silverfort, Wiliot, Wolt, Yotpo, and many more, but also generate strong distributions to investors while remaining disciplined in deployment pace and fund sizes. Going forward, we will maintain our laser focus on both partnering with and serving the best founders and teams, and generating market leading returns for our investors."

Vintage will continue to support its portfolio companies and funds through its free Value+ services. The Value+ team cultivates relationships with over 500 leading corporations with the goal of generating meaningful business engagements for startups, funds, and corporate partners. Vintage's Value+ has generated over 3,300 meetings and introductions between startups and corporations, resulting in nearly 300 known purchase orders or paid proof of concepts for startups from global corporations and over $200 million in business.

Amit Frenkel, General Partner at Vintage, said, "We aim to be more than just capital and work our hardest to add value and serve all of our companies. We connect startups with customers, investors, and industry experts. Even when we're not the largest investor or on the board, our goal is to be the most impactful partner a founder can have."

In addition, Vintage has grown its team significantly to over 60 people since its last growth fund. Alan Feld, Founder and Managing Partner of Vintage, also noted, "For the last seven years, we have been working hard to build Vintage for the future. We are fortunate to have two generations of excellent future leaders of the firm who I believe can bring Vintage to the next level. I am thrilled that my Partners so successfully raised Growth IV and look forward to working with them to profitably deploy the $632 million fund of funds we raised in 2022, the $312 million secondary fund that we raised a couple of years ago, and the remaining capital in Growth III."

About Vintage:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Growth-Stage Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With roughly $4 billion in assets under management across 15 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 3,800 venture funds and over 23,100 startups to provide value-added services to funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys. Vintage's Value+ also offers funds and startups access to data and market insights, and connections to investors.

