Vintage Is a Movement, Not a Trend

The future of fashion is vintage—and it's being embraced across all categories, from small independent shops to corporate retailers reselling vintage collections. What sets the Manhattan Vintage Show apart is its unique legacy. For over 20 years, it has showcased the largest offering of vintage fashion, accessories, and jewelry in one location, spanning every style, era, and designer. With over 90 dealers from around the world, the show offers an unparalleled selection of vintage that cannot be found in any independent store or a brand's curated collection.

"Vintage fashion resonates deeply with today's consumers and is far from a fleeting trend," says Amy Abrams, co-owner of the Manhattan Vintage Show. "It's no longer just about finding a unique piece—it's about the stories behind these items, the craftsmanship, and the cultural significance that provide a platform for individuality and self-expression."

The Manhattan Vintage Show creates a one-of-a-kind shopping experience where attendees become curators of their own fashion narratives. The Fall 2024 Manhattan Vintage Show will not only serve as a premier shopping destination but also as a hub for trend-spotting, dialogue, and cultural exchange. Attendees will experience firsthand how vintage is shaping the future of fashion.

EVENT DETAILS :

Location: Metropolitan Pavilion , 125 W 18th St, NYC 10011

Metropolitan , 125 W 18th St, NYC 10011 Friday Early Access Admission: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Friday General Admission: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Saturday General Admission: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday General Admission: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

TICKETS : Available online at Eventbrite

SOCIAL MEDIA : @thevintageshow (Instagram, TikTok)

ABOUT SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's current portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, REGENERATION , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion for the next-generation vintage shopper established in 2021, and the Manhattan Vintage Show.

