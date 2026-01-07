VINTAGE KING AUDIO LAUNCHES "TRY BEFORE YOU BUY" PROGRAM AND EXPANDS HANDS-ON PRO GEAR ACCESS FOR CUSTOMERS NATIONWIDE

Pro audio retailer to offer comprehensive in-person consultations, expert virtual walkthroughs, and hands-on in-studio demos to help customers find the right gear.

TROY, Mich., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage King Audio has announced the launch of a new nationwide Try Before You Buy program, designed to give customers more immediate access to professional audio equipment, no matter where they are located. Through this program, the company is evolving how it delivers demos, consultations, and product experiences.

For more than 30 years, Vintage King has supported engineers, producers, and creators with hands-on experience, deep technical knowledge, and personalized service. From helping customers select the right microphones to advising on complex immersive audio setups, the company has built a reputation for putting its customers first. Virtual Console Demos with Vintage King's expert Audio Consultants. Studios across the globe from rooms to flagship facilities have trusted Vintage King for decades to find the consoles that define their space. Experience the Vintage King difference by exploring top consoles with our experts to find the right fit for your studio and workflow.

Vintage King is investing in a more precise, scalable demo and consultation program designed to serve customers nationwide by providing access to gear in personal studios, commercial facilities, and creative spaces. To support this expanded approach, Vintage King will reinvest resources and close its physical Los Angeles and Nashville showrooms effective immediately.

"For years, our showrooms have been incredible places to connect, listen, and learn," said Chris Bolitho, Sales Director at Vintage King. "But the way people choose gear has changed. More customers want to hear equipment in their room, with their workflow, on their schedule. This program allows us to meet them exactly where they are."

Four Ways to Experience Gear in Your Studio

Vintage King's Try Before You Buy program offers four flexible ways to experience professional audio equipment with expert guidance directly from the company's Audio Consultants.

Hands-On Demos

Qualified customers can try out select gear in their own studios before purchase, allowing them to see how it truly integrates into their workflow.

Virtual Gear Demos

Explore equipment with a Vintage King pro who walks through features, sound, and setup tips in a virtual session.

Console Walkthroughs

Receive a personalized, interactive overview of consoles and control surfaces from Vintage King and its manufacturing partners, customized to specific workflows and studio requirements.

In-Person Consultations

In select cities such as Los Angeles, Nashville, Detroit, Atlanta, and more, Audio Consultants will visit studios to assess setups, evaluate acoustics, and offer world-class sonic guidance.

From sign-up and demos to session setup and shipping, Vintage King Audio Consultants guide customers through every stage of the process, offering expert advice, hands-on assistance, and exceptional continued support.

Nationwide Expansion for Demos, Events, and Pop-Ups

By moving away from fixed showroom locations, Vintage King is opening the door to broader demo access and a more consistent customer experience nationwide. The company will continue bringing pop-ups, manufacturer events, on-site demos, and educational sessions to key markets, in addition to in-studio consultations, mobile demo gear, and evaluations tailored to specific projects.

"Our goal isn't fewer demos, it's better demos," Bolitho added. "This model allows us to support more customers more thoughtfully, without geographically limiting who gets access to hands-on experience."

Commitment to Service, Expertise, and Partnership

Vintage King has emphasized that this change does not reduce its investment in customer support, education, or technical expertise. Instead, it reflects a broader commitment to aligning resources with how modern studios, creators, and institutions evaluate and adopt professional audio technology today.

The Try Before You Buy program is a key part of this approach, providing flexible, hands-on and virtual access, and expert guidance to help customers make informed gear decisions in their own creative environments. Interested in demoing gear today? Our team is ready.

Visit vintageking.com or call +1-888-653-1184 to learn more today.

