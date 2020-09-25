Vintage Sound Entertainment is Excited to Officially Announce the Release of the New Album "When Muzik Was Good" by J.R.Clark, Which is Available for Pre-order Now on iTunes and Will be Available on All Music Streaming Platforms on January 15, 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Muzik Was Good, the eleven track Hip Hop album from the Virginia Beach rapper J.R.Clark aimed for the vibrant sound of luxury lifestyle rap and the classic Hip-Hop sound. This project has carved out a lane for music listeners who appreciate the rap scene from historical times when Jay-Z released S.Carter in 1999 and to a more modern sound of Rick Ross Port of Miami 2 album.

Album Cover - When Muzik Was Good J.R.Clark

On the surface, J.R.Clark illustrates the gritty city of the tidewater region in Virginia during the coronavirus. The intro track speaks volumes to how the internet has brainwashed and plagued rappers to promote gang violence by making music videos with assault rifles and handguns. J.R.Clark turns his hat the opposite direction in terms of making music that resonates with all people from different walks of life. For example, his voice and flow patterns are unmatchable, and this can be seen in songs like They Say and 911 Porsche featuring Alonda Rich. His rapping consistently sets off the alarm - "I'm cut different, certain stuff I don't mention, when the bags came in, it felt like the night before Christmas". There is, to be sure, a plethora of the golden era Hip-Hop sound in songs like Fake Friends, Maneuver, Rearview, and Vintage Hilfiger, which J.R.Clark rapped over heavy base driven Wu-Tang style production while the Dj scratched the turntables in the background to bring his audience that vintage vibe when rappers use to record on cassette tapes. In contrast, checking the box of the music industry standard, the J.R.Clark ensured that he offered commercial radio ready tracks like Burning Up the Bag, Money Marathon featuring IAM3AM, and Slow Jookin; all three songs have that larger than life sound that is closely associated with T.I. stadium sound production and even YG west coast type beats. Overall, When Muzik Was Good is a well recorded and polished release by the rapper J.R.Clark, a remarkable follow up from his last album 4Eva Chill But Lit.

Artist Quote: "The creative process to the album was an enjoyable moment because I recorded the entire album in my home studio I just built during the global pandemic, and at the same rate it really allowed me to reach out to different independent artists on social media for collaboration efforts. Additionally, during the COVID-19 I devote a lot of time and patience to developing my craft, sound quality, and visuals. I just feel that everything I put out for public consumption must sound right, look right, and feel right. In retrospect, "When Muzik Was Good'' was influenced by T.I., Pusha T, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z."

