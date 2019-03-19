Vintage Wine Estates Purchases 1,986 Acre Laetitia Winery Estate on the California Central Coast

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates has purchased Laetitia Vineyard & Winery. Laetitia, located in the Arroyo Grande AVA, is one of the notable, foundation wineries of the region. The estate overlooks the Pacific Ocean and has 680+ vineyard acres. The winery is known in particular for Pinot Noir, scoring consistently in the mid-to-high 90 points. Laetitia also produces distinctive Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines and Chardonnay.

"We are strongly committed to the Central Coast winegrowing region, and Laetitia will be the home and hub of our Central Coast production and operations moving forward," said Vintage Wine Estates CEO Pat Roney.

Vintage Wine Estates recently acquired Qupé Winery (Arroyo Grande) and Alloy Wine Works (Paso Robles). Clayhouse Wines (Paso Robles) was purchased by Vintage Wine Estates in 2016. The wine company, owned by a group of California vintner families, has long sourced fruit from the Central Coast regions for many of its popular brands, including Layer Cake, Purple Cowboy and Horseplay.

Current Head Winemaker Eric Hickey will stay on as a member of the Vintage Wine Estates winemaking team. Eric Hickey started his association with Laeticia at the age of 16 and will share his career-long knowledge of the estate and vineyards moving forward to insure continuity and highest wine quality.

The purchase includes production facility, inventory, vineyards, tasting room and estate guest house.

Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Laetitia Vineyard & Winery.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Case production: 35,000

Core Varietals: Pinot Noir, Sparkling Wine, Chardonnay

Vineyard acres: 680+ (287 acres currently planted)

AVA: Arroyo Grande Valley

SRP: $25-60

Distribution: National

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company owned by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. The families own a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Girard Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Cosentino Winery, Game of Thrones wines, Windsor Vineyards, Cameron Hughes, Firesteed, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Clayhouse, Tamarack Cellars, Layer Cake, Cherry Pie, Alloy Wine Works, Splinter Group Spirits, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Purple Cowboy and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $100 dollars and at many price points in between, Vintage Wine Estates produces outstanding wines from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, Paso Robles, Washington State and Oregon. www.vintagewineestates.com

For more information:

Mary Ann Vangrin

Director of Communications

Vintage Wine Estates

mvangrin@vintagewineestates.com

707-738-0338

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates

Related Links

http://www.vintagewineestates.com

