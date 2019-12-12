Vintner's Stash Introduces Online Store & Wine Club With Imported Boutique Italian Wines to the U.S.

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintner's Stash is a premier concierge service that discovers unique Italian wines, shares the stories and history of undiscovered winemakers and imports fine Italian wines directly to wine enthusiasts in the U.S. at a competitive price. With the launch of the online store and wine club, customers are invited to experience hand-picked, small-production, high-quality Italian wines and to tap into the knowledge of the team while discovering new varietals and boutique, family-owned Italian wineries.

The best way to discover and buy exclusive imported Italian wines

"Italy is one of our favorite places to visit, and Vintner's Stash was inspired after one of our trips where we stumbled upon numerous small wineries that create incredible wines in small batches that couldn't be found anywhere else in the United States," said Sara Tyler, co-founder of Vintner's Stash. "It was extremely frustrating to realize how difficult and expensive it was to order and import wine from small Italian wineries as a consumer – and that's when we decided to create Vintner's Stash as the ultimate resource and concierge service for wine lovers who are looking for authentic Italian wines."

Travis and Sara Tyler, the husband-and-wife team behind Vintner's Stash, often travel to Italy and explore many wineries throughout the country where they learn more about winemaking, the history of the vineyards and the winemakers. They have established strong relationships with the families who produce these wines and through Vintner's Stash are bringing these limited-production wines directly to wine lovers in the U.S.

"The wineries we visit, and now work with, are owned and operated by families who, for generations, have crafted and perfected unique wines," said Travis Tyler, co-founder of Vintner's Stash. "There's so much that goes into wine production, some of the vineyards are completely tended by hand, and we're excited to share the stories of the winemakers and their labor of love with the world."

The Vintner's Stash Wine Club allows customers to have their favorite Italian wines imported and delivered to their doorstep three times a year. Vintner's Stash imports Italian wines directly to the U.S. without additional markups and, ultimately, allows them to offer one of the best Wine Club discounts in the industry. The company is offering a special Founding Member Wine Club discount for anyone who joins the Wine Club through Dec. 31, 2019. The online store is accessible for non-club members as well, but customers are encouraged to join the Wine Club before the limited-production selections are sold out.

Imported Italian wines from Vintner's Stash are available at various price points, which include affordable bottles for daily enjoyment to premium, special-occasion selections. All orders are carefully packaged and stored at optimum temperatures for shipping and delivery. For more information about Vintner's Stash and to explore the wines available for purchase, please visit the company website, Facebook or Instagram.

