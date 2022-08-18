Vinyl Fish Club, the Palm Beaches' First NFT Restaurant

An exclusive, inclusive, sensory experience.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The NFT restaurant phenomenon has arrived in West Palm Beach. Vinyl Fish Club (VFC), a South Florida restaurant concept, goes "beyond the dining experience," offering an elevated spin on a night out. Part social club with extraordinary flair. The venue features audio and visual elements designed to stimulate your mood. The vibrations fuel your senses as you delight in the taste of an eclectic menu, including Omakase, the Executive chef's passion. Kazuo Yoshida is renowned as the "Sushi Boss." A creative cuisine genius resides in the kitchen at the first Palm Beach NFT dining club.

The Vinyl Fish Club NFT is your access to social membership. NFT ownership grants members an upscale concierge dining environment. The NFT is a digital art purchase. The NFT is stored in a blockchain, the database that encrypts and authenticates all NFTs. The club member invests in ownership via a token. Welcome applicants for membership are NFT collectors and novices in the market. For those new to the NFT space, non-fungible tokens are digital image files with value. NFT's can be sold and traded. The Fish Club's latest collaboration is with artist Miguel Peredes (@Miguelperedes). Based in Miami, Peredes has a vibrant track record in this digital market. Investments of all types vary; NFTs are the latest trend in the expanding digital market. The VFC concierge team is readily available to walk you through the process of setting up your wallet and accessing your token

The membership extends outside of South Florida. Members and prospective members who have attended VFC events in New York City and Palm Beach are already enjoying what the brand offers with intimate invitational chef-driven gatherings. Visit: www.vinylfishclub.com

As with many utility tokens, a social membership having a tradeable component gives it both tangible and potential growth value; for VFC, that was the first step in delivering a product beyond a hospitality brand.

Currently, less than 50 memberships are available at $1851.98, subject to the market. For those new to digital currency, $100 wallet set-up is all it takes. Future offerings will be limited.

Located in the heart of downtown. The summer dinner party series features rotating activations Thursday-Saturday (some Sundays)

Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20th, Harridan Vodka will host a pop-up Fortune Tellers event. Other events will follow prior to a Fall Grand Opening.

