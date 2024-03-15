Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market - Trends and Opportunities Analysis 2024-2030: Growing Adoption of Loose Lay Flooring and Increasing Demand for Phthalate-Free Vinyl Flooring

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global vinyl flooring market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential applications. The global vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $28.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities. Emerging trends in the global vinyl flooring market include growing adoption of loose lay flooring - an innovative form of luxury vinyl tile and increasing demand for phthalate-free vinyl flooring.

Vinyl Flooring Key Market Insights

Vinyl sheet is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.

Within this market, vinyl flooring for non-residential will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in single-family constructions in this region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Vinyl flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vinyl flooring market size by various segments, such as product and end use.

Regional Analysis: Vinyl flooring market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, end use, and regions for vinyl flooring market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the vinyl flooring.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vinyl flooring companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the vinyl flooring companies profiled in this report include:

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Mohawk Industries

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for vinyl flooring in the construction market by product (vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl composite tile), end use (residential and non-residential), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vinyl flooring market?

What are the business risks and threats to the vinyl flooring market?

What are emerging trends in this vinyl flooring market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the vinyl flooring market?

What are the new developments in the vinyl flooring market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the vinyl flooring market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the vinyl flooring market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the vinyl flooring market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Vinyl Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

3.3.1: Vinyl Sheet

3.3.2: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.3.3: Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

3.4: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Region

4.2: North American Vinyl Flooring Market

4.3: European Vinyl Flooring Market

4.4: APAC Vinyl Flooring Market

4.5: ROW Vinyl Flooring Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.3: Certification and Licensing

7.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Shaw Industries, Inc.

8.2: Tarkett

8.3: Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

8.4: Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.5: Forbo Holding AG

8.6: Mohawk Industries, Inc.

8.7: Gerflor

8.8: Polyflor

8.9: LG Hausys

8.10: Beaulieu International Group



