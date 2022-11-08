Vinyl Flooring Market is Prospering at USD 64.42 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 8.75% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Market Drivers and Industry Growth Factors

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled "Vinyl Flooring Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Market size estimates, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning & segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings are just some of the factors that went into the preparation of the Vinyl Flooring report. The Vinyl Flooring report details the CAGR and any swings it may experience throughout the specified anticipated time frame. Accordingly, the Vinyl Flooring report's comprehensive analysis of the market will undoubtedly boost sales and ROI.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vinyl flooring market was valued at USD 32.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:

Vinyl flooring is a synthetic flooring which has made up from polyvinyl chloride plastic which is commonly known as PVC. The Small pieces of colored PVC are heated and then pressed into thin layers and convert into flexible sheets of vinyl that can be left as it is and then cut into planks and tiles. Vinyl flooring can be textured and colored to resemble a variety of materials including stone, wood, and ceramic. Vinyl flooring is often compared to laminate or linoleum flooring, but both laminate and linoleum flooring are composed of all-natural materials. Vinyl is entirely synthetic and thus more durable, cheaper, and easier to install.

Vinyl flooring is a resilient flooring which is majorly used in the construction industry. This flooring material is fabricated from a combination of composites of synthetic and natural materials and limestone-based material like polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. This form of flooring is offers more moisture resistance, is easy to maintain, and is more durable than other flooring solutions.

Vinyl flooring are used to increase aesthetics, interior looks, and comfort underfoot in several commercial and residential structures. However, the expansion of infrastructure in several industries like industrial automotive, healthcare, education, and the increase in homeowners and residential construction increase the market growth

Opportunities for Players:

Technological advancements such as self-adhesive flooring which introduce by manufacturers have benefited the growth of the industry during the past few years. Furthermore, growing investments by major manufacturers to deliver customized product solutions in different design patterns, colors, dimensions and textures are driving the product penetration in the construction industry. Rise in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as educational institutions, offices, hotels, and hospitals, is anticipated to drive the vinyl flooring Industry in the upcoming future.

Some of the major players operating in the vinyl flooring market are:

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US)

CBC Group ( Singapore )

) Congoleum (US)

Mannington Mills, Inc (US)

Mohawk Industries Inc, (US)

Novalis Holdings (US)

Tarkett ( France )

) Beauflor ( Belgium

Beaulieu International Group ( Belgium )

) Fatra, a.s (Czechia)

Interface, Inc. (US)

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation ( Japan )

) Responsive Industries Ltd. ( India )

) James Halstead PLC (UK)

Karndean. (US)

alshareef.org ( Saudi Arabia )

) AFI Licensing LLC (US)

Forbo Group ( Switzerland )

) Gerflor Group ( France )

) Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC (UAE)

Nesma ( Saudi Arabia )

) Polyflor Ltd. (UK)

Toli Floor ( Japan )

Vinyl Flooring Market Drivers:

Presence of Innovative Product

The main innovation in the vinyl flooring region is the presence of multilayer flooring products. The multilayer flooring products for example, rigid core, wood plastic composite and other hybrid flooring options which has primarily made up of vinyl is enhancing the market. Multilayer flooring decreases the pre-installation subfloor manufacturing efforts and costs, and has greater resistance to temperature and humidity variation which reinforce the residential flooring.

Increase the demand in various industry

Emerging markets have a direct impact on the growth of the vinyl flooring market due to the global construction industry, because in this sector has the huge demand for vinyl flooring. The development of infrastructures in several sectors, such as industrial automotive, healthcare, education, and others and the development of homeowners and residential construction are expected to fuel the growth of the vinyl flooring market.

Rise the demand in construction industry

The high growth of the construction industry overall the globe is expected to drive the growth of the vinyl flooring market. There are some factors such as the growing non-residential and residential construction, maintenance and remodelling activities, enhanced aesthetic appearance and the high durability of these products are expected to drive the demand for vinyl flooring

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Vinyl Flooring Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , and Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , and & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation Covered: Vinyl Flooring Market

By Product

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

Vinyl Sheets and Vinyl Composite Tile

By Format

Sheet

Plank

Tile

By End User

Residential

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Sport

Hospitality

Offices

Industrial

Automotive

Vinyl Flooring Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The vinyl flooring market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, format and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vinyl flooring market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific dominates the vinyl flooring market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to the growing demand for vinyl flooring in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the vinyl flooring market due to the increasing number of construction activities and fluctuating consumer preferences and augmenting the aesthetics of the property in this region.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to the development of the construction sector in this region.

Vinyl Flooring Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Vinyl Flooring Market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Vinyl Flooring Market.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Vinyl Flooring Market, By Product

8. Global Vinyl Flooring Market, By Format

9. Global Vinyl Flooring Market, By End User

10. Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Company Landscape

11. SWOT Analyses

12. Company Profile

13. Questionnaires

14. Related Reports

