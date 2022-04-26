Vinyl Flooring Market size in Saudi Arabia to record USD 136.24 Mn | Commercial segment to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

Request Our Sample Report for a brief understanding of what our full report actually offers.

Vinyl Flooring Market in Saudi Arabia: Segmentation and Coverage

To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the vinyl flooring market in Saudi Arabia is analyzed by product (vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tiles and luxury vinyl tile) and end-user (commercial and residential).

By product, the market is currently observing high demand for vinyl sheets and vinyl composites. Vinyl sheets and vinyl composites are water-resistant, durable, easy to install, available in a variety of designs, and affordable. Such benefits have made them popular among end-users, thereby driving their demand.

Based on the end-users, the market will observe high demand from the commercial end-users. Increasing investments in commercial construction projects will be crucial in driving the demand in the segment. The segment will continue to create substantial growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights into how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.

Global vinyl flooring is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increasing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as developing products that are more durable and have minimal effect on the environment. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group

Al Souriya

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor Group

Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC

KhalidSaad Trading Co.

Nesma Group Co.

Polyflor Ltd.

Toli Floor Corp.

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The vinyl flooring market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the booming global construction industry and the increasing demand for low-maintenance, cost-effective, and lightweight building materials. Vinyl flooring provides better comfort and is a cost-effective alternative to wood and carpet tiles. Hence, the demand for vinyl goods is increasing among end-users in the construction sector. In addition, the latest trends such as the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the flooring industry will propel the vinyl flooring market in Saudi Arabia to witness an incremental growth of USD 136.24 million between 2021 and 2026.

On the other hand, the shortage of skilled labor is hindering market growth. Many manufacturers in the market are sometimes forced to turn down project offers due to labor shortages. This is incurring them significant losses. Moreover, the lack of skilled labor is compelling several vendors to retain their existing workforce by paying extra. Such factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Vinyl Flooring Market in Saudi Arabia: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 136.24 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.93 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 100% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group, Al Souriya, Armstrong Flooring Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group, Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC, KhalidSaad Trading Co., Nesma Group Co., Polyflor Ltd., and Toli Floor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Construction materials

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tiles- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Luxury vinyl tile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Luxury vinyl tile- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Luxury vinyl tile- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Booming global construction industry

8.1.2 Changing flooring requirements in key industries

8.1.3 Low maintenance

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of skilled labor

8.2.2 High competition from substitutes

8.2.3 Environmental impact of vinyl flooring

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Augmented reality (AR) in flooring industry

8.3.2 Innovations in laminate flooring

8.3.3 Innovative LVT offerings

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group

Exhibit 41: Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group - Overview

Exhibit 42: Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Abdul Rahman Al Shareef Group - Key offerings

10.4 Al Souriya

Exhibit 44: Al Souriya - Overview

Exhibit 45: Al Souriya - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Al Souriya - Key offerings

10.5 Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Exhibit 47: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Armstrong Flooring Inc - Key news

Exhibit 50: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Forbo Holding AG

Exhibit 51: Forbo Holding AG - Overview

Exhibit 52: Forbo Holding AG - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Forbo Holding AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Forbo Holding AG - Segment focus

10.7 Gerflor Group

Exhibit 55: Gerflor Group - Overview

Exhibit 56: Gerflor Group - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Gerflor Group - Key offerings

10.8 Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC

Exhibit 58: Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC - Overview

Exhibit 59: Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC - Key offerings

10.9 KhalidSaad Trading Co.

Exhibit 61: KhalidSaad Trading Co. - Overview

Exhibit 62: KhalidSaad Trading Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: KhalidSaad Trading Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Nesma Group Co.

Exhibit 64: Nesma Group Co. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Nesma Group Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Nesma Group Co - Key news

Exhibit 67: Nesma Group Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Polyflor Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Polyflor Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Polyflor Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Polyflor Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Toli Floor Corp.

Exhibit 71: Toli Floor Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Toli Floor Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Toli Floor Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

