Vinyl Flooring Market size to grow by USD 11,531.07 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 47% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vinyl flooring market size is expected to grow by USD 11,531.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.89% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market's overall growth. China, India, and Japan are two major countries that contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Although vinyl flooring is not as popular in APAC as in other regions, vinyl flooring products, especially LVT, are expected to be increasingly accepted by the commercial and residential end-user industries during the forecast period. Hence, the growth of the construction market, together with the increasing adoption of vinyl flooring materials, will fuel the growth of the market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Flooring Market 2023-2027

Vinyl Flooring Market: Increase in building and construction activities to drive growth

The low cost and easy maintenance are a major driving factors for the market growth.

LVT is cost-effective, which is almost three times the price of hardwood flooring. Proper maintenance of hardwood requires significant amounts of material processing and finishing.

The price of hardwood raw material (wood) is also high compared to LVT, which usually uses PVC and calcium carbonate.

Since LVT is durable and can withstand high-traffic areas, commercial builders prefer LVT over hardwood flooring.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of vinyl flooring during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vinyl Flooring Market: Vinyl Planks Making A Comeback

Vinyl planks making a comeback is the major trend in the vinyl flooring market.

Vinyl planks are stylish, affordable, and exhibit good resilience, which over the first-generation vinyl flooring have enabled vinyl planks to make a strong comeback in the commercial and residential end-user industries.

Moreover, vinyl planks are offered as 100% waterproof, which enables their use in bathroom and kitchen flooring.

According to the norms of LEED credit EQ4.3 for Low-Emitting Materials, contemporary vinyl planks also meet high environmental standards in terms of low emission.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of vinyl flooring during the forecast period.

Some of the key Vinyl Flooring Market Players:

The vinyl flooring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Armstrong Flooring Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corp., CBC Co. Ltd., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries, Novalis Holdings, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett, and Toli Corp.

Vinyl Flooring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the vinyl flooring market by End-user (Commercial and Residential), Product (Luxury vinyl tile, Vinyl composite tile, and Vinyl sheet), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the commercial segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment includes retail buildings and office buildings drives the demand for vinyl flooring in the segment. The number of hotels, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, and storage warehouses is increasing rapidly worldwide. For example, the commercial building floor space globally is expected to register a 39% increase during 2017-2050. Hence, the growth of the commercial segment will lead to an increase in the demand for vinyl flooring during the forecast period.

Vinyl Flooring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,531.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armstrong Flooring Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corp., CBC Co. Ltd., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries, Novalis Holdings, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett, and Toli Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

