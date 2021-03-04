Vinyl Flooring Market Size Worth 262.94 Million Meter2 by 2024 | CAGR: 5%: Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Armstrong Flooring Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Forbo Holding AG, and Others

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Flooring Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The vinyl flooring market is expected to grow by 262.94 mn m2, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Vinyl Flooring Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The low cost and easy maintenance is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled labor will hamper the market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

· Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Vinyl Flooring Market: End-user Landscape

The growth in residential construction will lead to an increase in demand for vinyl flooring during the forecast period. The demand for vinyl flooring in the residential end-user segment will be largely driven by home remodeling projects. Vinyl flooring materials, especially LVT, have gained traction among residential construction and home remodeling projects. This is due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, ease of cleaning, and the ability to improve indoor air quality. With the rapid growth in renovation and new home construction projects, the demand for vinyl flooring will remain high during the forecast period.

Vinyl Flooring Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest vinyl flooring market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The booming construction sector will significantly drive vinyl flooring market growth in this region over the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for vinyl flooring in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor Group

Interface Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Novalis Global Flooring GmbH

Tarkett Group

Toli Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

