Vinyl Institute Welcomes Arthur "Gil" Connolly as its New Press Secretary

Vinyl Institute

17 Aug, 2023, 08:03 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) announced today that Arthur "Gil" Connolly has been selected as its new press secretary. Mr. Connolly has extensive experience in working with the national media. In this new role, he will be responsible for implementing VI's press strategy, responding to media inquiries, and proactively promoting the PVC industry and sustainability initiatives.

Arthur "Gil" Connolly, press secretary for the Vinyl Institute
"Gil is a great addition to our communications team," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute.  "Gil's Capitol Hill experience, combined with his media relations skills will help the industry elevate its story about the life-enhancing benefits of PVC applications."

Prior to joining the VI, Connolly worked for Trident DMG, a public affairs firm, as a senior account manager responsible for media outreach, crisis communications, and messaging for a portfolio of clients. He has extensive Capitol Hill experience. Connolly was the press and digital assistant to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works. During his committee tenure, he worked closely with the committee chairs and legislative team to create and implement the communications plan for the billion-dollar infrastructure legislation. He was also a field organizer for the Delaware Democratic Party. Gil is based in the Washington, D.C. office.

"The vinyl industry is very collaborative and is making a lot of headway in its sustainability and recycling initiatives," said Gil Connolly. "I'm looking forward to telling the industry stories about how this material positively impacts our daily lives."

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

