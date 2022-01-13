Vinyl Printing Company Streamlines Truck Branding

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning large-scale digital printing company, Mana Limited (manalimited.com), has launched its sister business, Total Truck Branding (totaltruckbranding.com). Total Truck Branding expands advertising options for trucking companies by emblazoning semi-trucks with bright, affordable graphics tailored to a company's individual service or brand message.

The business grew out of a passion for vinyl printing, marketing, and trucking. In the competitive field of shipping and logistics, many transportation companies strive to set themselves apart using more than basic decals and trailer advertisements. Total Truck Branding empowers fleets to level-up their branding with some of the best graphic design services in the industry. Strategically designed vinyl wraps give any company, driver, owner, or operator the opportunity to make their trucks as singular as themselves.

"We've been able to service transportation companies for years now," said Mario Lekovic, Owner of Total Truck Branding. "However, now we can service the individual driver, allowing their creativity to roam. These aren't just truck wraps — I see them as an expression of oneself on the road."

Comparatively, a quality paint job costs about $7,000 to $13,000 to perform a similar function. A vinyl wrap with unlimited design possibilities runs between $3,000 to $6,000 — an obvious saving and essential way for companies to communicate what they are all about.

Total Truck Branding offers nationwide installation, along with year-round indoor installations in Elk Grove Village, IL. Every Total Truck Branding product is printed on high-quality material and coated with a durable shield that holds up against the elements, including rain, snow, and graffiti. For maintenance, vinyl wraps only require a traditional cleaning. The material and labor are guaranteed for two years in all weather conditions. To learn more, visit totaltruckbranding.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Total Truck Branding