Vinyl Records Market is to grow by USD 790.55 million from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Austep Music, Edel SE and Co. KGaA and GZ Media AS, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vinyl records market is estimated to grow by USD 790.55 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.22%. The vinyl records market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer vinyl records market are Austep Music, Edel SE and Co. KGaA, Erika Records Inc., GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, Suitcase Records, SUNPRESS VINYL, Takt Direct GmbH, The Vinyl Factory Ltd., United Record Pressing, Vinyl Presents Ltd., and Zenith Records.

Company Offering:

Austep Music - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records, such as 140g vinyl or premium 180g vinyl.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the market in the region. In North America, there are several music publishers and vinyl pressing plants. The growth of the US music market is driven by a large population's ability to spend. The high level of GDP per capita is indicative of the high level of spending capacity of the population, which allows them to spend on vinyl records.

Impactful driver- Aesthetic appeal of vinyl records

Aesthetic appeal of vinyl records Key Trend - Promoting vinyl records as special editions/deluxe product

- Promoting vinyl records as special editions/deluxe product Major Challenges - digital music formats

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is classified into LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records. The LP/EP vinyl records segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Vinyl LP is the standard format for vinyl records, and most labels use it. A key factor driving growth in this segment is the growing demand for retro music. To gain customers, producers are also advertising different colours in LP vinyl records based on retro music with inventive packaging.

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

