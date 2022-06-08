Vinyl Records Market Size to Grow by USD 563.97 million | GZ Media AS and Implant Media Pty Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

For further insights into the scope of the market, Request a Sample Report

Vinyl Records Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the LP/EP vinyl records segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records will further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records.

By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the vinyl records market in North America.

Vinyl Records Market: Major Growth Driver and Trend

The aesthetic appeal of vinyl records will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vinyl records are one of the fastest-selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media. Such records are popular among collectors, audiophiles, and DJs.

Rising promotional events in developed nations is one of the key trends in the vinyl records market. Promotional activities play a major role in reinventing the lost demand for vinyl records. For example, Record Store Day helps promote vinyl records to young audiences. The event is held on the third Saturday of April every year.

Vinyl Records Market: Key Vendor Offerings

GZ Media AS - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Standard Black Vinyl and 20 standard colors for Coloured vinyl - 6 transparent colors and 14 solid colors.

Implant Media Pty Ltd. - The company offers vinyl pressing that is available in a vast variety of colors, stocks, and finishes, at affordable prices.

Microforum Services Group - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records.

MPO France - The company offers vinyl records that are available in a wide range of colors and customizable options such as classics, splatters, marbled, and many more.

Optimal media GmbH - The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Coloured vinyl, Etched vinyl, Inkspot vinyl, Picture vinyl, and many more.

Reasons to Buy Vinyl Records Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vinyl records market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl records market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl records market vendors

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 563.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

GZ Media AS

Implant Media Pty Ltd.

Microforum Services Group

MPO France

Optimal media GmbH

Pallas Group

PrimeDisc International Ltd.

Quality Record Pressings

Record Industry BV

United Record Pressing

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

