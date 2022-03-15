Vinyl Records Market size to grow by USD 563.97 million| Technavio

Market Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The vinyl records market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

GZ Media AS

Implant Media Pty Ltd.

Microforum Services Group

MPO France

Optimal media GmbH

Pallas Group

PrimeDisc International Ltd.

Quality Record Pressings

Record Industry BV

United Record Pressing

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the vinyl records market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for vinyl records in North America.

Key Segment Analysis

The vinyl records market share growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rising popularity, as well as promotional activities of EP records, would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The aesthetic appeal of vinyl records is one of the key factors driving the growth of the vinyl records market. Vinyl records are one of the fastest-selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media. Such records are preferred by collectors, audiophiles, and DJs.

Coping with the demand is a major challenge being faced by manufacturers. The limited stock of factories compared to the huge number of labels worldwide has created a major challenge for the supply side of vinyl records. A few plants operating across the world that press records have been trying to meet the huge demand, which has resulted in long delays and other production problems.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vinyl records market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl records market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl records market vendors

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 563.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

GZ Media AS

Implant Media Pty Ltd.

Microforum Services Group

MPO France

Optimal media GmbH

Pallas Group

PrimeDisc International Ltd.

Quality Record Pressings

Record Industry BV

United Record Pressing

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

