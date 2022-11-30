Vinyl records market to grow by USD 663.77 million, Leisure products industry is considered as the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vinyl records market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The global leisure products market covers various categories, including vinyl records, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Records Market 2023-2027

The vinyl records market size is expected to grow by USD 663.77 million between 2022 and 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Scope

The vinyl records market covers the following areas:

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vinyl records market structure is fragmented. The competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several vendors that offer vinyl records. Vendors focus on innovations to maintain their market presence. Vendors operating in this market usually have long-term contracts with customers. Vendors are also adopting omnichannel retailing to increase their customer base.

Some key vendors in the market are GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, optimal media GmbH, and PrimeDisc International Ltd. Other vendors in the market are R.A.N.D MUZIK, Rainbo Records, Record Industry, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH, and United Record Pressing.

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Vinyl Records Market is segmented as below:

Product

LP/EP Vinyl Records



Single Vinyl Records

The market size growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most record labels use LP vinyl as the standard format for vinyl records. The increasing demand for retro music is the major factor driving the growth of the segment in 2020. Vendors are also offering different colors in LP vinyl records for retro music with creative packaging to attract customers in the market. The rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records during the forecast period.

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

North America is projected to contribute 32% of market growth by 2027. The US is the major revenue contributor to the vinyl records market in the region. The high spending capacity of the population drives the growth of the music market in the US. The high GDP per capita indicates the high spending capacity of the population, which allows them to spend on vinyl records. This is likely to increase the revenue generated by the music market in the country. Vinyl record sales in the US are witnessing continuous growth every year, which can positively influence the market's growth momentum in the region during the forecast period.

Distribution channel

Online



Offline

Vinyl records market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive vinyl records market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl records market industry across

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vinyl records market

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 663.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Austep Music, Erika Records Inc., GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

