Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents 2023 Social Impact Award to OxyChem

News provided by

Vinyl Sustainability Council

05 Dec, 2023, 12:07 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) proudly announced OxyChem as the recipient of the 2023 Social Impact Award for their efforts to help community school districts reduce energy consumption through Department of Energy Better Plants Industrial Assessment Centers (IAC) program. The IACs are made up of graduate students from local universities that perform energy audits on facilities around the United States.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council's Social Impact Award recognizes the efforts of a VSC member that has demonstrated a strong commitment to community well-being and longevity. This annual award acknowledges an outstanding project or program that addresses a social concern using a company's resources to have a positive impact.

In 2022, OxyChem worked with the IAC at Louisiana State University to provide energy audits at three schools in the St. James Parish, LA school district, and the IAC at Texas A&M University to perform an energy audit at one school in the La Porte, Texas school district. OxyChem's work with LSU and Texas A&M graduate students created significant cost savings in energy for the two school districts, which will allow the schools to reinvest in educational programs and create a better learning environment for students.

"We were impressed by OxyChem's efforts to aid schools in saving energy and money by performing energy audits," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "OxyChem was able to offer for free what would have typically cost a school thousands of dollars. It's wonderful that they were able to use their company's expertise to help the community improve the energy efficiency of their buildings. We want to commend the whole OxyChem team and are excited to see how this program grows."

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry's efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/.

About OxyChem
OxyChem, a wholly owned subsidiary of international energy company Occidental, is based in Dallas with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Chile. It is among the top three producers in the United States for the PVC, chlor-alkali, chlorinated organic, and other principal products it manufacturers and markets, and is a global leader in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). OxyChem vinyl products are used for indispensable medical supplies, PVC pipe for delivering safe drinking water, and a variety of other long-lasting products essential to the automotive, electrical, and construction sectors. Visit www.oxychem.com for more information.

SOURCE Vinyl Sustainability Council

