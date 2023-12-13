Vinyl Sustainability Council's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continuous Improvement Within Industry

News provided by

Vinyl Sustainability Council

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Report shows 91% verification compliance to +Vantage Vinyl for second-year participants.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) today officially released the 2023 edition of its annual progress report, titled "Making Our Mark."

The report highlights the continuous improvements in sustainable efforts made by the twenty-six companies participating in +Vantage Vinyl verification in 2022, a 50% increase in participation over 2021. Companies in their second year of the program averaged 91% compliance overall, with a reported 20% increase in compliance with the environmental stewardship Guiding Principles.

"This report shows companies throughout the vinyl value chain are continuously advancing their sustainability efforts and making their mark. We are particularly pleased to see a 50% increase in the number of companies verifying to the +Vantage Vinyl standard," said Jay Thomas, executive director of the VSC. "Through verification, companies demonstrate their commitment to sustainable operations and together they advance the sustainability of the industry. This year's report shows the improvements in program compliance being made by returning companies. This is further evidence that the Vinyl Sustainability Council is delivering on its mission of continuous sustainability improvement."

The +Vantage Vinyl standard is comprised of five pillars: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration, and open communication. Within each pillar are a series of Guiding Principles that set the direction and parameters for what a company will achieve over time on its journey of continuous improvement. The Guiding Principles support improved industry performance across three impact categories: resource efficiency, emissions, and people and community.

2022 +Vantage Vinyl verification program by the numbers:

  • 26 total companies
  • 9 first-time companies
  • 86% average compliance
  • 76% average compliance of first-year companies
  • 91% average compliance of second-year companies
  • 100% of program participants met the 50% compliance minimum

To read the 2022 annual Sustainability Progress Report click here.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification standard, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

SOURCE Vinyl Sustainability Council

