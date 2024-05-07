VIO Med Spa Announces FJ Management Secures Area Representative Rights for Utah and Arizona

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, the leading franchise medical spa, is proud to welcome FJ Management, a renowned leader in operating diverse businesses, to its latest venture into the medical aesthetics industry through their acquisition of the area representative rights for VIO Med Spa in Utah and Arizona. This strategic initiative involves a development agreement to establish 25 new VIO Med Spa locations across these vibrant and growing regions.

VIO Med Spa is an industry leader in wellness and aesthetics, offering cutting-edge technologies and therapies. Every location provides a first-class experience and adheres to the company motto: delivering safe, easy, and life-changing results.

FJ Management's entry into the aesthetic and wellness sectors is part of a broader commitment to expanding its footprint in healthcare. In recent years, the company embarked on developing significant healthcare-related projects, including the construction of assisted living facilities. Additionally, FJ Management seeded a private equity venture focused on innovative healthcare investments.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome FJ Management into our franchise family. Their esteemed reputation as a Forbes-listed family office underscores their commitment to excellence, and their impressive track record speaks volumes about their capabilities. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together, continuing to build our presence and success in the West," said Christina McCrossin, Chief Operating Officer, VIO Med Spa.

The venture is spearheaded by Crystal Maggelet, CEO of FJ Management and a 2023 Utah Business Leader of the Year who brings extensive experience and a proven success record in large-scale operations management. She has been recognized for her leadership in various publications, including Harvard Business School, while overseeing over 800 convenience store locations and managing diverse investments in healthcare, hospitality, and more. "Joining forces with VIO Med Spa helps our FJ Management Team not only create employment opportunities but also ignites a spirit of local engagement, fueling growth and fostering community," said Crystal, CEO, FJ Management.

With a strategic move towards health and wellness, FJ Management's partnership with VIO Med Spa underscores its dedication to enhancing selfcare services. Each new VIO Med Spa location in Utah and Arizona will not only bring top-tier aesthetic treatments but also contribute to the local economies by creating new jobs and opportunities for community engagement.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. VIO currently has 41 open locations across fifteen states, with 20+ additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. For more information, visit viomedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

