VIO Med Spa Brings Premium Aesthetic and Wellness Services to East Northport, Opening December 9

National Med Spa Franchise Expands to East Northport, Delivering Science-Backed Aesthetic and Wellness Care to the North Shore

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, will open its newest location in East Northport on December 9. Located at 1912 E Jericho Turnpike in Elwood Plaza, the new med spa marks VIO's second Long Island location, expanding the brand's footprint to meet growing regional demand for premium aesthetic and wellness services.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners

The East Northport location is locally owned and operated by Tommy Regoukos, Nick Galanis, and Manny Galanis, longtime business partners and seasoned franchise operators with more than two decades of combined experience in the fitness and wellness industries. The trio also owns the successful VIO Med Spa in Patchogue and continues to bring their shared passion for health, beauty, and entrepreneurship to Long Island through the new East Northport opening. Together, Regoukos and the Galanis brothers are slated to open more than 20 additional VIO Med Spa locations throughout New York, a reflection of their deep commitment to delivering the exceptional care, innovation, and professionalism that define the VIO Med Spa experience.

"We're passionate about creating a space where people can invest in themselves, feel confident, and experience results-driven care," said Regoukos. "East Northport is such a vibrant, family-oriented community, and we're thrilled to help our neighbors feel their best with treatments that deliver real, visible results."

Modern Design Meets Medical Expertise

The 3,400-square-foot med spa features eight private treatment suites, a sleek, modern design, and a highly trained team of 20 professionals. Conveniently located in the bustling Elwood Plaza, VIO Med Spa East Northport is surrounded by popular local businesses and offers easy access for nearby residents and commuters alike.

VIO Med Spa provides a comprehensive range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, body contouring, facials, chemical peels, laser hair removal, and advanced skin rejuvenation. Each treatment is tailored to the guest's individual goals and performed by licensed medical providers using state-of-the-art technology and premium skincare products.

Each VIO Med Spa operates under the guidance of a licensed medical director and a team of highly trained aesthetic specialists. Rooted in the brand's philosophy of "Age Later," VIO Med Spa is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through safe, science-backed treatments that deliver natural, lasting results.

Connect with VIO Med Spa East Northport

To schedule an appointment or learn more about VIO Med Spa East Northport, call (631) 546-5454 or visit https://www.viomedspa.com/locations/east-northport.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.



About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is one of the fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the United States, redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. With locations nationwide, VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

