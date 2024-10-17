VIO Med Spa Celebrates 50th Location Opening in Rea Farms, North Carolina

MEDINA, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa ("VIO"), the leading franchisor of full-service med spas, proudly announces the opening of its 50th location at Rea Farms in North Carolina, operated by franchisees and co-founders Joe and Nick Stanoszek. This milestone reflects VIO's rapid growth and commitment to delivering exceptional medical aesthetic services across the United States.

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO has quickly established itself as a leader in the med spa industry, now boasting 50 locations across 16 states. The recent partnership with Freeman Spogli positions VIO for further expansion and innovation in the medical aesthetics space.

"Today marks a significant milestone for VIO as it opens its 50th location. The vision from the beginning has been to create a welcoming and professional environment where guests can access top-notch aesthetic services. With the support of Freeman Spogli and a dedicated team, VIO is excited to continue expanding its footprint and offering results-oriented services to more communities," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa.

VIO Med Spa provides a comprehensive range of medical aesthetic services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, and wellness treatments, tailored to meet the needs of both men and women. The company's commitment to transparency and quality care has resonated with its guests, leading to impressive growth since launching its franchising strategy in 2018.

Under the leadership of a seasoned management team, VIO is poised for an exciting new chapter. The partnership with Freeman Spogli will enhance operational capabilities and provide additional support to franchisees, ensuring continued excellence in guest service.

As VIO celebrates this achievement, the company is looking forward to a robust pipeline of new franchise locations slated to open in 2025 and beyond.

VIO Med Spa remains committed to its mission of empowering guests to feel confident in their own skin. To learn more about VIO Med Spa and its services, visit www.viomedspa.com .

About VIO Med Spa

VIO Med Spa has established itself as the leading franchisor of pure-play branded med spas in the U.S. with a full-service med spa offering focused on delivering a tailored client experience. The brand was founded on the philosophy that customers deserve transparent, credible and full-service care for their aesthetics and wellness needs. VIO provides elevated and innovative aesthetic services for both men and women that empower, enhance natural beauty, and inspire confidence. VIO's services include wrinkle relaxer injectables, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, spa treatments and wellness solutions.

As VIO Med Spa continues to open new spas and expand its national footprint, the brand still has territories available. To learn more about VIO Med Spa visit www.viomedspa.com.

