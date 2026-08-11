VIO Med Spa Earns Inc. 5000 Recognition as It Builds for Next Phase of National Growth

Company adds 15 new franchise owners as U.S. med spa industry surpasses $17 Billion in annual revenue

Next-generation store design lowers development costs and creates a more scalable model for expansion

New membership, clinical and technology investments strengthen franchisee performance and recurring guest engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, signed 15 new franchise owners during the first six months of 2026, marking its strongest first-half development performance since the brand began franchising. The company also earned Inc. 5000 recognition and advanced several strategic investments designed to support responsible long-term growth.

"We are building a smarter, more scalable business designed to lead the next phase of the medical aesthetics industry." Post this During the first half of 2026, VIO strengthened its franchise model through a next-generation store design, a new membership model and expanded investments in clinical leadership, digital capabilities, purchasing and operational efficiency.

During the same period, VIO strengthened its model for current and future operators through a next-generation store design that reduces the footprint and investment required to open a location, a new membership model that supports recurring guest engagement and expanded investments in clinical leadership, digital capabilities, purchasing and operational efficiency.

The U.S. medical spa industry has surpassed $17 billion in annual revenue and continues to grow by more than $1 billion each year, as rising interest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures drives demand for medically guided brands with established clinical infrastructure and protocols.

"This year's growth is the result of deliberate decisions to make VIO stronger at every level," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "We are bringing the right owners into the system while improving the model they are investing in, from a more efficient store design to stronger clinical, digital and operational support. We are not pursuing growth for the sake of adding units. We are building a smarter, more scalable business designed to lead the next phase of the medical aesthetics industry."

Disciplined Franchise Growth Builds Market Density

The new franchise agreements advance VIO Med Spa's strategy of building density in established markets while entering select regions with the demand to support long-term performance.

The company is pairing development with investments in training, clinical oversight, marketing, purchasing and operational support. This measured approach allows VIO to expand while maintaining treatment standards, protecting the guest experience and giving franchise owners the infrastructure needed to succeed.

New agreements are advancing development across markets including:

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Elk Grove, California

Wayne, New Jersey

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Sarasota, Florida

Charleston, South Carolina

Dallas, Texas

The new franchise owners include experienced multi-unit operators, physicians, nurse practitioners and professionals with backgrounds spanning healthcare, hospitality, real estate, fitness and business operations.

"Signing an agreement is only the starting point," said Ryan Rao, Chief Development Officer of VIO Med Spa. "Our focus is ensuring each owner enters the right market with the training, clinical resources and operational support to build a strong business. The caliber of owners joining VIO, together with the investments we are making across the platform, positions them to grow with confidence and deliver the level of care guests expect from our brand."

National Recognition Validates VIO's Growth Strategy

VIO Med Spa earned No. 2498 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition reflects the company's sustained revenue growth and continued expansion across the aesthetics and wellness industry.

The honor follows VIO's third consecutive year as the No. 1 med spa franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. The brand also ranked No. 147 overall in 2026 based on factors including unit growth, financial strength and stability, franchisee support and brand power.

Strategic Investments Strengthen the VIO Platform

Alongside franchise development, VIO Med Spa introduced several initiatives in 2026 to improve the guest experience, simplify operations and strengthen franchisee performance:

ClubVIO: A tiered membership model that gives guests greater flexibility to build ongoing aesthetic and wellness routines around their individual goals. The model is designed to encourage recurring engagement, deepen guest relationships and create more predictable revenue for franchise owners.

A tiered membership model that gives guests greater flexibility to build ongoing aesthetic and wellness routines around their individual goals. The model is designed to encourage recurring engagement, deepen guest relationships and create more predictable revenue for franchise owners. Next-generation store design: A hospitality-inspired prototype that reduces the traditional footprint from 2,000–2,500 square feet to 1,500–2,000 square feet while preserving a premium guest experience. Developed with the Franchise Advisory Council, the model streamlines buildout requirements and leverages new national vendor agreements to lower development costs. Staged device investments and a one-third reduction in initial inventory further reduce upfront costs for franchise owners.

A hospitality-inspired prototype that reduces the traditional footprint from 2,000–2,500 square feet to 1,500–2,000 square feet while preserving a premium guest experience. Developed with the Franchise Advisory Council, the model streamlines buildout requirements and leverages new national vendor agreements to lower development costs. Staged device investments and a one-third reduction in initial inventory further reduce upfront costs for franchise owners. Clinical leadership: A new Injector Advisory Council that gives experienced injectors and medical leaders a direct role in shaping systemwide training, treatment protocols and clinical best practices, strengthening consistency across the national network.

A new Injector Advisory Council that gives experienced injectors and medical leaders a direct role in shaping systemwide training, treatment protocols and clinical best practices, strengthening consistency across the national network. Digital and operational improvements: A redesigned website, expanded purchasing programs and greater use of AI-powered tools to improve marketing, simplify operations and create efficiencies for franchise owners. The new digital experience also expands treatment education and features an interactive skin quiz to help guests explore services aligned with their aesthetic and wellness goals.

Second-Half Strategy Prioritizes Market Density and Operating Efficiency

During the remainder of 2026, VIO Med Spa will build on its presence in established markets while investing in guest acquisition, AI and simplified business systems to improve unit-level performance and deliver a more consistent guest experience.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchise opportunities, visit: https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 65 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa