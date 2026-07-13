VIO Med Spa Expands Atlanta Footprint with New Franchise Agreement

Veteran Franchise Professional and Real Estate Professional Signs Agreement to Expand VIO Med Spa's Presence Across Metro Atlanta

First Location Expected to Open in 2027

Expansion Reflects Continued Demand for Physician-Guided Aesthetics, Wellness and Longevity Services

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, is continuing its expansion across Georgia with a new franchise agreement in the Atlanta market. The agreement will further expand VIO Med Spa's presence throughout Metro Atlanta, with the first location expected to open in 2027.

Metro Atlanta remains one of the Southeast's fastest-growing metropolitan areas and continues to attract investment across the wellness, healthcare, and service sectors.

"VIO consistently stood out because of its physician-guided model." Post this Aine Burns, an experienced entrepreneur whose career spans weight loss, fitness, training and real estate.

"This agreement reflects a trend we're seeing across the system as more experienced business owners look to diversify into wellness-focused concepts," said Ryan Rao, Chief Development Officer at VIO Med Spa. "Entrepreneurs are increasingly drawn to categories with strong consumer demand, recurring engagement, and long-term growth potential, and VIO is well-positioned at the intersection of aesthetics, wellness, and longevity."

Experienced Entrepreneur Expands VIO Med Spa's Atlanta Footprint

The expansion is led by Aine Burns, an experienced entrepreneur whose career spans weight loss, fitness, training and real estate. A seasoned business owner and leader, Burns brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional client experiences. She was drawn to VIO Med Spa's physician-guided approach and believes the brand is well positioned to meet the growing demand for proactive wellness and aesthetic services.

"We're living through an aging renaissance, and I became fascinated by the ways wellness, preventative health, and longevity-focused services are helping people take a more proactive approach to how they age and feel," said Burns. "As I evaluated different brands, VIO consistently stood out because of its physician-guided model, commitment to innovation, and investment in franchisee success. The training, support, and focus on education made it clear this was a brand built for long-term growth."

While Burns is focused on opening her first location, she sees Atlanta as a market with significant long-term potential and plans to grow alongside the brand through additional locations in the years ahead.

A Physician-Guided Model Built for Scalable Growth

Built on established clinical protocols and medical oversight, VIO Med Spa delivers a range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, and facials which are designed to prioritize safety, consistency, and results.

Named the #1 Med Spa Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® for a third straight year in 2026, VIO Med Spa is attracting experienced operators drawn to its scalable, physician-guided model and strong unit-level performance. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with backgrounds in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR, and other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit: https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 65 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa