VIO Med Spa Unveils Next-Generation Store Design as New National Brand Standard

Hospitality-inspired redesign reflects the evolution of the VIO brand

Enhanced layout and premium finishes elevate the guest experience

Smaller footprint and streamlined investment model lower development costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, today unveiled its next-generation store concept, marking the most significant evolution of the interior brand experience since its founding. The hospitality-inspired design enhances the guest experience while introducing a more cost-efficient development model that will become the new standard for future VIO Med Spa locations nationwide. The first location debuted in Zionsville, Indiana.

"This new concept reflects the quality of care, clinical expertise, and personalized experience that define our brand." Post this VIO Med Spa's next-generation store concept, marking the most significant evolution of the interior brand experience since its founding. A brighter, hospitality-inspired reception area featuring warm neutral tones, natural materials and layered textures.

"As the VIO brand continues to evolve, our physical spaces should evolve with it," said Ryan Rose, Chief Executive Officer of VIO Med Spa. "This new concept reflects the quality of care, clinical expertise, and personalized experience that define our brand, creating a more elevated environment that welcomes guests from the moment they arrive."

Designed to Transform the Guest Experience

Developed through a collaboration between VIO Med Spa's team, Zionsville franchise owner and interior designer Rachel Hasan, the new concept combines luxury hospitality design with the functional needs of a physician-guided medical spa, creating a more elevated experience for both guests and franchise owners.

"Our goal was to create a space where design and care work together," said Hasan. "By combining natural materials, thoughtful lighting, and hospitality-inspired details, we created an environment that feels modern, calming, and approachable while reinforcing the personalized experience that defines the VIO brand."

"The strongest franchise concepts create consistency without sacrificing flexibility," said Kimberly Maze, Director of New Store Development at VIO Med Spa. "This new prototype establishes a clear design standard while giving owners the ability to execute it successfully across a variety of footprints and markets." The result is a design that moves away from the darker, more clinical aesthetic traditionally associated with medical spas in favor of an environment inspired by boutique hotels and luxury wellness destinations. Warm neutral tones, natural wood finishes, layered lighting, textured materials, and thoughtfully curated décor create a calming atmosphere that feels elevated without sacrificing the functionality required in a physician-guided clinical setting.

Key features of the new VIO Med Spa design include:

A brighter, hospitality-inspired reception area featuring warm neutral tones, natural materials and layered textures

A custom architectural feature wall highlighting the VIO brand and creating a memorable first impression

Soft ambient lighting throughout the spa designed to create a calming, relaxing atmosphere

Modern furnishings, curated artwork, and elevated finishes that replace the traditional clinical feel with a more residential, boutique aesthetic

Boutique hotel-inspired guest amenities that enhance comfort before and after treatments

Premium, durable materials selected to balance luxury design with operational efficiency and long-term scalability

An Enhanced Prototype for Future Growth

The Zionsville location is the first to showcase VIO Med Spa's next-generation store concept, establishing the new design standard for upcoming development across the nation. While the hospitality-inspired redesign enhances the guest experience, it was developed in close collaboration with the brand's Franchise Advisory Council to create a more efficient, cost-effective and scalable model for franchise owners.

The updated prototype features a footprint approximately 500 to 1,000 square feet smaller than previous locations, providing greater flexibility during site selection while reducing occupancy costs. VIO also introduced a phased capital investment strategy for devices, negotiated new vendor agreements to improve purchasing efficiencies and reduced initial inventory requirements by approximately one-third based on new store opening data.

"This new concept reflects our commitment to investing in both our guests and our franchisees," added Rose. "From reducing upfront costs to delivering a more elevated in-spa experience, every aspect of this redesign was approached with long-term growth in mind. We set out to create a smarter, more efficient prototype without compromising the quality or consistency of the VIO brand. It's a win for our owners, our guests, and the future growth of our system."

All future VIO Med Spa locations will be built using the new prototype, while existing franchise owners will have the opportunity to incorporate elements of the redesign through optional retrofit packages ranging from cosmetic enhancements to more comprehensive renovations.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's new store concept and franchise opportunities, visit: https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 65 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa