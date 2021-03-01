Vio Security Announces Hiring of John P. Hudson as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vio Security, a leading community-based security alarm monitoring company, today announced the appointment of 25-year security and sales veteran John P. Hudson as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 15, 2021.

Mr. Hudson's appointment is an important development in Vio's expansion in the United States, which is made possible by operational expertise and capital from Arena Investors, LP, a major U.S. institutional private investment firm. Vio's recalibrated focus in the expansion has increased its direct sales force leading to significant organic growth. Additionally, Vio has recently expanded its product options for smart home systems by adding simple, convenient services for customers to ensure protection for their homes. By building a platform that not only benefits our clients and will advance the industry, Vio has become a recognized leader in smart home and security services.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Vio team during an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Mr. Hudson. "Vio's entrepreneurial and forward-looking approach to home security uniquely positions the company as a leader. As the industry continues to evolve with consumer products like smart technology, I believe Vio is at the forefront both in terms of its offerings and excellent customer service. I am very much looking forward to being a part of it." "We will be embarking on a growth trajectory that will entail accelerating our capacity for both sales, operations, ecosystem partnerships and M&A. I am confident Vio will become a destination workplace within our space through technology, world class customer service and our active participation in the communities we serve."

Throughout his career, Mr. Hudson has been known for his strong track record of increasing recurring revenue and creating new subscriber models. He will join Vio from Johnson Controls, where he recently served as a Transformation leader and Vice President/General Manager of North American Security, a $2b business unit. Prior to the merger of Johnson Controls and Tyco, Mr. Hudson also held executive positions at Tyco Integrated Security and ADT Security Services.

"John's reputation and impressive track record in the home security space has made him the perfect fit for this role. His extensive knowledge of the industry paired with his sales leadership skills directly aligns with Vio's current needs," added Scott Gold, Managing Director at Arena Investors. "John is the final element following an extensive rebuilding of Vio Security's brand, products, infrastructure and commitment to its customers."

About Vio Security

With more than a century of experience in the security alarm business, the minds behind Vio are focused on bringing the latest innovations in smart security and automation for residential and commercial use to the entire United States. Vio is responsible for protecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the country through 1 on 1 consultation, professional installation, 24/7 customer care and monitoring support. Vio is a Better Business Bureau accredited business with an A+ rating.

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2020, and a team of over 60 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

