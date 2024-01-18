VIOFO to Release VS1-A Perfect Blend of Simplicity and Functionality Packed with Sony STARVIS 2 Image Sensor

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite that many users prefer to install dashcams with display for the convenience to replay and live view, many others however might opt for dashcams without displays for following several reasons: sleek aesthetic, reduced distraction, space saving and discreetness. To answer this demand, VIOFO has released T130 3CH, A139 PRO 3CH, WM1 in past two years and today they're introducing the most innovative dashcam design, VS1, as being the sleekest, the smartest dashcam packed with Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor. Below its simplicity and functionality will be explored in depth.

Sleekest yet Concealing Design

VS1 is built with a slim and streamlined design to blend seamlessly with vehicles' interior, making them less noticeable to both passengers and potential thieves. This discreet appearance helps maintain the aesthetics of a car's dashboard. Say goodbye to bulky gadgets that disrupt the driving experience – VS1 hides away neatly behind rear-view mirrors, guarding the maximum safety on the road 24/7 while being a purely interference-free dashcam.

2K 1440P Video Recording

As a single channel recording dashcam, VS1 is equipped with Sony's latest STARVIS 2 IMX675 image sensor, providing clearer and more detailed footage in exceptional 2K 1440P image clarity regardless of day or night. Image clarity can be always crucial for identifying license plates, road signs, or other critical details in the recorded video. In the event of an accident or incident, high-resolution footage serves as more reliable evidence. It can provide clearer details of the event, potentially assisting insurance claims or legal proceedings.

Sony STARVIS 2 Image Sensor

The Sony STARVIS 2 tech uses unique processing technology to increase the area of the light-receiving unit despite pixel size limitations, resulting in a wide dynamic range in a 1/2.8-type 5.12 megapixels format. This design delivers a much wider dynamic range, approximately 2.5 times that of the STARVIS pixel of the same size, bringing much less noise and motion blur during day & night recording. It can record images accurately without overexposure even in situations such as nighttime roads or tunnel entrances/exits with large changes in brightness.

Night Vision 2.0 with 2K HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology enhances the dashcam's ability to capture clear and detailed footage in low-light or nighttime conditions, which ensures that the recorded video retains crucial details even in darkness. Built in image sensor IMX675 with larger pixels makes the HDR tech work more effectively in VS1 dashcam to balance extremely bright and dark areas so as avoiding over exposures and accurately catching license plates at night.

Intelligent Voice Control

Intelligent voice control offers hands-free interaction with the dashcam, enabling drivres to easily control VS1 via spoken commands while they stay fully focused on the driving road, thus enhancing overall safety. Also, it makes VS1 more accessible and user-friendly for regular users who might have difficulty using traditional physical controls.

VS1 supports below voice commands,

-Take Photo

-Video Start

-Lock the Video

-Turn On Audio

-Turn Off Audio

-Turn On Wi-Fi

-Turn Off Wi-Fi

High Speed 5GHz Wi-Fi

Built with upgraded 5GHz Wi-Fi connection module, VS1 is able to provide 4 times faster data transfer, ensuring smooth video previewing, downloading, and sharing.

Super Fast Direct Data Transfer to Smartphone

The dashcam supports seamless connectivity to smartphones via a USB2.0 Type-C to Type-C data cable, enabling superfast downloads of photos and videos. Specifically, the download speed is up to 20MB/s on the iPhone 15. This direct connection also facilitates effortless firmware updates, ensuring access to the latest features and optimal performance.

Note: Please use a USB2.0 Type-C to Type-C data cable and ensure that the phone supports an output of 5V2A. This data transfer method is compatible with the iPhone 15 series and newer versions of Android smartphones.

Free VIOFO Memory Card

Along with VS1 Package, a free 32GB VIOFO microSD card will be included for users to quickly get the dashcam running for the first time.

For purchases that happen in other distribution channels other than our official website, the 32GB memory card might not be included as a free accessory.

Dual USB Car Charger

VS1 has included a dual USB car charger, so that users won't need to choose between powering the dash camera and keeping their phones charged.

Rotatable Mount

The adhesive mount is highly rotatable, offering max flexibility when installing the dashcam to adapt for different vehicle models (fits perfectly well on vertical windshield) and even fulfilling a demand as a vlogging dashcam if users rotate the lens to cabin or simply install the dashcam on the rear window.

Consistent with all other VIOFO dashcams, VS1 has inherited all other regular features such as voice notification, GPS logger, 24/7 parking monitoring. Optional Accessories as bluetooth control, larger capacity memory card, hardwire kit are also available for enhancing the driving experience.

