Vioguard, Inc. Names New Vice President of Sales

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug., 20 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vioguard, Inc., the industry leader in ultraviolet light disinfecting solutions, today announced Brian Mitchell has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. His role will support the need for Vioguard's solutions in the fight against COVID-19 and future contagions with clients across industries who need a primary solution for sanitation.

Mitchell brings over two decades of leadership in mobility, enterprise, retail and consumer goods industries to his new role at Vioguard. As VP of Sales, he will be leading the expansion of Vioguard's business partnerships into new markets and industries.

"It is a critical time in the world and I am excited to join a team who is paving the way in technology looking to help solve the world's most current and immediate crisis. At Vioguard, we are taking the lead by creating products for everyday life to further assist the nation and the world in slowly re-opening to guarantee a safe space for consumers and businesses alike," said Mr. Mitchell. "I am eagerly looking forward to expanding Vioguard's commitment to a cleaner and healthier world as Vice President of Sales."

Prior to his new position at Vioguard, Mitchell most recently served as Senior Growth Director, Client Services at Asurion, and National Sales Director at LG Electronics Mobilecomm USA.

Vioguard's mission is to save lives by combating the spread of infectious disease. The company's commitment to a cleaner and healthier world through applying UV-C in products for everyday life has led to the expansion of business partnerships across industries as we adapt to our new normal. Mitchell's experience with both strategy and business development will be an asset to Vioguard's efforts for further expansion worldwide.

About Vioguard

Established in 2008 by technology professionals interested in combating Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), Vioguard is passionately committed to developing products and solutions designed to enhance the effectiveness of infection control strategies without compromising productivity or accuracy. Its mission, by working with industry professionals, is to save lives, reduce sickness and stop the spread of deadly pathogens by developing products for infection prevention. To learn more, go to www.vioguard.com.

