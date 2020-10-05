Vioguard, Inc. Teams Up with Two San Antonio uBreakiFix Stores to Provide Free UV-C Disinfecting Solutions for Smartphones and Other Gadgets

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vioguard, Inc., the industry leader in ultraviolet light disinfecting solutions, today announced its collaboration with the Alamo Heights and City Base Landing uBreakiFix locations in the greater San Antonio area to offer safe, complimentary UV-C sanitization for electronics.

The initiative highlights the extra measures that uBreakiFix repair shops are taking to create a safe exchange of devices that will be repaired to ensure the wellbeing of staff and customers. With the implementation of Vioguard's patented, FDA-approved UV-C products, staff members at uBreakiFix will have the ability to kill 99.99% of the most difficult pathogens on electronics, including COVID-19, MRSA, E. coli, C.diff and more in under 60 seconds for any uBreakiFix customer.

"Research shows that the average smartphone carries more viruses and bacteria than door handles, elevator buttons and toilet seats combined, and it can live on your phone for months," said Brian Mitchell, VP of Sales at Vioguard. "This puts electronics repair shops like uBreakiFix in a unique position to help prevent the spread of these harmful, antibiotic-resistant pathogens through ultraviolet light. Now, staff and customers in San Antonio can rest assured that Vioguard's sanitation stations will be readily available to disinfect your electronic devices in under a minute.

Vioguard's patented dosimeter technology carefully measures the appropriate amount of UV-C light required to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses at the molecular level, eliminating the need for chemical disinfection and disposal of biohazardous waste and allowing complete disinfection.

"People are turning to personal electronics more than ever before to keep in touch and entertain themselves," said Antonia Escalante, uBreakiFix District Manager. "With increased use comes a greater need for sanitation solutions. We are excited to offer customers this complimentary, UV-C sanitation service so they can stay safe, healthy and connected."

San Antonio residents can visit the uBreakiFix store in Alamo Heights at 4714 Broadway, or in City Base Landing at 3322 SE Military Dr. to disinfect their smartphones, tablets, laptops or handheld game systems with Vioguard's UV-C products for free.

Established in 2008 by technology professionals interested in combating Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), Vioguard is passionately committed to developing products and solutions designed to enhance the effectiveness of infection control strategies without compromising productivity or accuracy. Its mission, by working with industry professionals, is to save lives, reduce sickness and stop the spread of deadly pathogens by developing products for infection prevention. To learn more, go to www.vioguard.com.

