Viola Credit Announces Oversubscribed $2 Billion Final Close for its Third Asset-Based Lending Fund

NEW YORK, LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Credit, a global multi-strategy credit asset manager focused on the innovation economy, today announced the final close of its latest fundraise for its third Asset-Based Lending strategy ("Fund"). The Fund is oversubscribed at $2 billion of committed and investable capital, including separately managed accounts investing alongside the Fund, surpassing its $1.5 billion target.

This final close follows Viola Credit's $600 million first close announced in April 2024, which marked the initial milestone toward the $1.5 billion target. In May 2025, the firm also announced a $500 million strategic joint venture with Cadma Capital Partners, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, which supports the continued expansion of Viola Credit's asset-based lending activities across Western markets.

The Fund's oversubscription highlights continued institutional interest in private credit and the growing relevance of asset-based lending (ABL) within the innovation economy. Commitments include a diversified group of global institutional investors - including pension funds, insurance companies, and family offices - with participation from both new and existing partners. The Fund builds on Viola Credit's over $3 billion track record in ABL and is expected to provide financing solutions to up to 30-40 new and existing FinTech and tech-enabled lenders across the U.S., U.K., Western Europe, and Australia, spanning sectors such as SME finance, payments, consumer credit, music royalties, and embedded lending.

The Firm continues its expansion with the appointment of Conor Sheehy as Head of ABL Europe, joining from HSBC Innovation Bank, where he led Warehouse Lending across EMEA. This follows the recent addition of Michael Chen as Head of Viola Credit's U.S. ABL Investments.

"The final close of our third ABL fund marks another important milestone in the expansion of our global lending platform," said Ruthi Furman and Ido Vigdor, Managing Partners at Viola Credit. "This milestone reflects the continued interest from institutional investors in the private credit market and the growing role of asset-based lending within it. In a dynamic fundraising environment, the new capital enables us to continue serving as a strategic partner to tech-enabled and FinTech lenders - supporting them as they expand their originations and strengthen their access to efficient capital. The Fund continues our established approach of partnering with both new and existing lenders across Western markets on transactions ranging from $10 million to $500 million."

Following this close, Viola Credit now manages $4billion in assets under management (AUM) globally. The firm operates from offices and teams across New York, London, and Tel Aviv supporting a portfolio that spans across 10 countries. The new capital will continue to be deployed across sponsor-backed and emerging FinTech lenders, enabling them to expand origination capacity, diversify funding sources, and support long-term growth.

About Viola Credit

Viola Credit is a global credit asset manager with $4 billion in AUM focused on supporting the growth of the innovation economy through asset-based lending (ABL) solutions and growth capital to FinTech, PropTech, and InsurTech companies that are disrupting traditional financial markets. Viola Credit has completed over $3 billion of asset-based lending transactions with a footprint across the U.S, U.K, Western Europe, and Australia.

Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

For more information, disclaimers and disclosures please visit: www.violacredit.com.

