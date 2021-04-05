Viola Davis & Cynthia Erivo Sparkled in Forevermark Diamonds & Nicola Coughlan Shined in De Beers Jewellers at the 27th SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo presented during the virtual ceremony and dazzled wearing two pairs of earrings and three rings from the recently debuted Forevermark Avaanti™ Collection.

Erivo's incredible achievements as a celebrated actor and singer perfectly embody the spirit of the Avaanti collection. Inspired by the Italian word for "forward," the collection represents a sense of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realize their power and make a lasting statement every day.

Nicola Coughlan and Ruth Gemmell both wore classic diamond jewelry pieces from De Beers Jewellers as nominees in the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Bridgerton.

Forevermark and De Beers Jewellers are part of De Beers Group, with diamond expertise spanning more than 130 years. Building Forever is De Beers Group's commitment to creating a positive lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of their last diamond. From the De Beers operations in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada, through to the glamorous red carpets where Forevermark and De Beers Jewellers diamonds are worn, Building Forever is at the heart of everything the company does.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 27th SAG Awards include:

Actor and SAG Award Winner Viola Davis

Forevermark Black Label Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in Platinum, 32.78 ctw

Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Cushion Cut Yellow Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 7.24 ctw

Actor and Presenter Cynthia Erivo

Forevermark Avaanti™ Arc Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 2.56 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Arc Pave Earrings set in 18K White Gold, .80 ctw |

Forevermark Avaanti™ Bypass Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.74 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Closed Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.63 ctw

Forevermark Avaanti™ Open Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.65 ctw

Forevermark Two Stone Ring set in 18K White Gold, 8.52 ctw

Forevermark Five Diamond Flower Ring set in 18K White Gold, 4.31 ctw

Forevermark by Premier Gem Radiant Cut Eternity Diamond Ring, 13.22 ctw

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 27th SAG Awards include:

Actor and Nominee Nicola Coughlan

De Beers Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.86 ctw

Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.86 ctw De Beers Aura Fancy Yellow Brown Cushion-Cut Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 4.54 ctw

Aura Fancy Yellow Brown Cushion-Cut Diamond Ring set in White Gold, 4.54 ctw De Beers Aura Fancy Intense Brown Round Brilliant Diamond Ring, set in 18K White Gold, 1.40 carats

Actor and Nominee Ruth Gemmell

De Beers Aura three cushion-cut diamond earrings set in 18K White Gold, 3.01 ctw

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Forevermark is a diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. The company goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are natural, genuine and untreated. Cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance, less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. Each diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, underpinned by our Building Forever commitment to leading an ethical industry, partnering for thriving communities accelerating equal opportunities, and protecting the natural world. The unique inscription is an assurance that every diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty and rarity is responsibly sourced.

forevermark.com @forevermark

ABOUT DE BEERS JEWELLERS

Founded in London, De Beers Jewellers is the destination for natural diamond jewellery, sharing De Beers expertise as the Home of Diamonds to guide individuals on their personal journey of discovery, helping them find the diamond that is unique to them.

De Beers is committed to ensuring all diamonds are sourced in a manner that honours the social, ethical and environmental expectations shared with its customers. As most diamonds are sourced from De Beers mines in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada, not only does the brand know the provenance of its diamonds but can ensure they have had a positive impact along their incredible journey. This long-term commitment is called Building Forever, and amongst other things, helps protect nature, today, and for generations to come as well as partnering for thriving communities and leading an ethical industry.

De Beers Jewellers has 29 stores across 14 markets around the world and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

debeers.com @debeersofficial

For more on De Beers Group's Building Forever goals, visit: https://www.debeersgroup.com/sustainability-and-ethics

SOURCE DE BEERS