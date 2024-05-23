Viola Davis, Acclaimed Actress and Producer with Award-winning Journalist Brooke Baldwin Take Center Stage at BIO International Convention

Davis to Discuss "The Convergence of Entrepreneurship and Innovation" at Largest Global Biotech Event

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Davis, award-winning actress and producer, will discuss "The Convergence of Entrepreneurship and Innovation" with award-winning journalist and bestselling author Brooke Baldwin at the 2024 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in San Diego.

Davis will discuss her journey of entrepreneurship and becoming the first Black actress to win two Tony Awards ("Fences" & "King Hedley II"), an Oscar ("Fences"), an Emmy ("How to Get Away with Murder"), and ultimately achieving EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) status by winning a Grammy for the audiobook recording of her memoir "Finding Me." Davis will also share how her 2016 diagnosis of prediabetes—a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal and which can lead to diabetes— and a family history of Type 2 diabetes turned her into an advocate for diabetes research, education, and awareness.

While she might be best known for iconic performances, her advocacy includes narrating the diabetes-focused documentary, "A Touch of Sugar." Taken together, her successful career and awareness-raising activities are inspirational to an audience of innovators who consistently face challenges in managing their companies as they race towards treatments and cures for serious and life-threatening diseases like diabetes.

"In my journey as an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, I've come to understand the profound importance of resilience," said Davis. "Along the way, I've also learned invaluable life lessons that I believe those in the biotech community can relate to—perseverance, facing adversity head on, and pursuing our passion no matter the obstacles we face. It is through such tenacity that we forge our respective paths to success."

The discussion, "The Convergence of Entrepreneurship and Innovation" will be moderated by former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin. Baldwin is the author of the bestselling book, "Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power," redefining the word 'huddle' to explore how women lean on one another to provide support, empowerment, inspiration, and the strength to enact meaningful change. Most recently, she published a powerful first-person essay in Vanity Fair entitled, "Leaving CNN Was How I Found My Voice."

The BIO International Convention is the largest global event for the biotech industry, gathering more than 18,000 leaders in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. The Convention will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from June 3 – 6, 2024.

Complimentary registration is available for media. Click here to register .

About BIO

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics and policy. Subscribe here.

Contact: Theresa Brady

1201 New York Avenue NW, Ste. 1300, Washington, D.C., 20005, 202-962-9200

Web: www.bio.org Twitter: @IAmBiotech LinkedIn: @Biotechnology Innovation Organization

SOURCE Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)