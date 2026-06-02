Viola Davis to Headline The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research's 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) welcomes critically revered, award-winning actress, producer, multiple New York Times best-selling author, and EGOT winner Viola Davis as the Foundation Keynote Speaker for its 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting, taking place June 5–7, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Viola Davis (PRNewsfoto/The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research)

Davis speaks on Sunday, June 7, at 12PM EST, bringing her powerful voice to one of the nation's leading meetings focused on sickle cell disease research, innovation, education, and patient care.

"Viola Davis is one of the most influential and respected storytellers in the world," said Lanetta Bronté, MD, MPH, MSPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of FSCDR. "Her presence at this milestone Symposium represents the power of storytelling, action, and visibility in advancing awareness for sickle cell disease and the individuals living with it every day."

Throughout her career, Davis has become known not only for her transformative performances but also for her philanthropy via her Davis Tennon Foundation and commitment to amplifying voices and stories via her JuVee Productions.

FSCDR's 20th Annual Symposium, with the theme, "The Golden Age," convenes physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, community supporters, and Sickle Cell Warriors from across the United States and around the world to discuss the field's most urgent clinical and translational questions. The agenda integrates sessions focused on precision therapeutics, patient-centered endpoints, access to care, public health strategies, clinical research and the future of meaningful sickle cell disease care.

Additional featured speakers include 14x MLB All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees, Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, who delivers special remarks, and ESPN analyst and former NFL Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, who will deliver the Symposium's Warrior Keynote address on Friday, June 5.

FSCDR operates a network of 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence across Florida and serves one of the highest-density sickle cell disease populations in the United States.

The organization's annual Symposium has become a premier international forum for advancing scientific collaboration, healthcare education, patient empowerment, and innovation in sickle cell disease treatment and care.

For more information, visit The 2026 Symposium's registration page.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States, affecting more than 100,000 Americans and millions worldwide. Despite major advances in research and treatment, the disease has been historically underfunded and underserved. Through research, specialized healthcare, education, and community-centered support, FSCDR is working to transform outcomes and improve quality of life for Sickle Cell Warriors and their families.

About The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) is dedicated to making sickle cell disease a livable, non-threatening condition. Founded in 2012, FSCDR has grown into a statewide network of 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence across Florida and is redefining what is possible in sickle cell care through integrated research, specialized healthcare, workforce education, and deep community collaboration. FSCDR convenes the global sickle cell community through its annual Symposium, and publishes the Journal of Sickle Cell Disease in partnership with Oxford University Press.

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research

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SOURCE The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research