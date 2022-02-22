Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation Changes Black History

Tensions are at an all-time high. In the USA, student debt hovers at $1.5 trillion [1], 16% of the population's age is 65 and older [2], healthcare spending nears $4.1 trillion a year [3], health and educational scores trend in the wrong direction [4]. At the same time, millions of people cannot find meaningful work, while unprecedented technological advancement and financial wealth have been created.

Ms. Fletcher's life is a testament to human strength, and that life is neither all good nor bad. At 107 years old, Viola exemplifies perseverance, surviving the Tulsa Race Massacre on Black Wall Street, one of the worst racial atrocities in our nation's history, natural disasters, epidemics, and her share of personal challenges. Yet she lives with the continued purpose to help others in need. "It's not easy to move from despair to hope, to release the shackles that bind us to troubled pasts, but it is possible to push through and live fully. Health is Wealth; let's agree upon this, find our strength, and make things better," expressed Viola Ford Fletcher.

This powerful statement frames the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation as the beacon of light to empower all people. "We are leveling the playing field, raising the bar to heights never imagined by improving personal health, access to beneficial education, mentorship, and upwardly mobile workplace opportunities. This will be accomplished with a commitment to sustainability," shared Ike Howard, the Chief Foundation Officer and grandson of Viola Ford Fletcher.

As of January 2021, there were 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide - 59.5 percent of the global population. Of this total, 92.6 percent (4.32 billion) accessed the internet via mobile devices [5]. Advancements have come quickly over the past 25 years, including sustainable energy potentials, global communications and information coverage, and even space tourism. "The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation is a rallying point for stewards of advancement. They may apply their best-practice capabilities, share knowledge, and deploy wealth, power, and influence to improve, if not solve, real-world challenges," stated Kristin Raffaelle of Demosophy Advisory and Management.

The Foundation's relationship with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management makes it easy to contribute. To engage in support, those interested may donate through the website or formally engage via a collaborative initiative for which funds can be directly applied.

About The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation:

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF) is a newly forming 501(c)(3) non-profit. Its principles, values, and intention stem from the oldest living survivor of one of the worst race massacres in the USA's history. Taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, also referred to as Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre. The Foundation partnerships define new levels of trust and operate for the Good of humanity, believing we are stronger together. The VFFF aligns with leaders who serve at the front edge of noble causes. These efforts empower self-sufficiency through health, education, mentorship, and workforce opportunity. Presently, we are harnessing the best talent and ideas to produce tangible results. www.violafordfletcher.org

About Demosophy:

Demosophy is a strategic advisory and management firm chosen by the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation for its formation and sustainable advancement. The firm specializes in global high-performing alliances, applied technology, and growth initiatives. www.demosophy.com

